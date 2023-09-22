scorecardresearch Skip to main content
A concrete fireplace surround and shelves of family treasures star in this living room makeover

The soon-to-be empty nesters didn’t want to move, so they decided to refresh their well-loved home.

By Marni Elyse Katz Globe Correspondent,Updated September 22, 2023, 13 minutes ago
The owners of this Newton house will soon be empty nesters, so they decided to refresh their home.sabrina cole quinn photo

As soon-to-be empty nesters, Alexandra Bier’s clients were ready for a change. Rather than migrate to the city, the Newton couple remade their well-loved but tired family home. International Builders knocked down walls, patched, and then refinished the oak floors, turning a series of small, separate rooms into a single, unified living space. Bier banished a bay window, designed a focal point-worthy fireplace, and found chic new furniture. “They can now comfortably entertain large groups with seamless circulation and abundant seating options,” she says.

1 The symmetrical arrangement of curved sofas feels more formal than a sectional, making it appropriate for a seating area without a TV. The tweedy upholstery, however, is completely unfussy.

2 Wood shelves stained to match the dark floors show off family treasures. “They wanted a place to display things they brought back from their travels to places like Croatia and South Africa,” Bier says.

3 When none of the stone slabs caught the client’s eye, Bier proposed having O.A.S.I.S. Custom Concrete Designs in Fitchburg create a concrete fireplace surround. The raised hearth hides a small propane tank.

4 Bier reframed the owners’ monotype by Carla Klevan in a simple black frame with a white mat. The walls are painted in Benjamin Moore’s White Dove, a warm white that is neither stark nor yellow.

5 Throw pillows add jewel tones to the room’s earthy hues. Fabrics include a luscious sapphire velvet, a cut velvet geometric, and Schumacher’s Chiang Mai Dragon. “The chinoiserie pattern plays off some of their pieces,” Bier says. “They have eclectic taste.”

6 The coffee table’s teardrop-shaped top echoes the curves of the sofa. “When I saw this at Modern Relik in SoWa, I thought, A-ha! It’s perfect!” Bier says.

Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

