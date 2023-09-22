scorecardresearch Skip to main content
On the Block

For sale: Homes built in the Roaring Twenties

In honor of F. Scott Fitzgerald, born on Sept. 24, 1896, we tour two houses from the decade he immortalized in “The Great Gatsby.”

By Jon Gorey Globe Correspondent,Updated September 22, 2023, 10 minutes ago
The exterior of 34 Outlook Drive, Lexington.Handout

$1,199,000

34 OUTLOOK DRIVE / LEXINGTON

SQUARE FEET 2,084

LOT SIZE 0.24 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $910,000 in 2017

PROS This 1927 Colonial abuts Bridge Elementary School and the Old Reservoir, which includes a swimming beach and walking trails that extend to Lexington’s center. Left of the entry hall, the living room features a whitewashed brick fireplace and built-in bookcases; French doors open to an office overlooking the big backyard with shed and garden beds. Past the dining room right of the entryway, the kitchen, remodeled in 2015, features a double farmer’s sink, exposed brick, granite counters, and herringbone tile backsplash, plus a nearby powder room. Upstairs, three bedrooms, one with a window seat between double closets, share a bath. There’s a studio in the walk-up attic, and a finished playroom plus laundry in the basement. CONS No garage.

The living area of 34 Outlook Drive, Lexington.Handout

Diamond Hayes, William Raveis Real Estate, 617-899-1752, Diamond.Hayes@raveis.com

$1,585,000

15 ARDEN ROAD / WATERTOWN

The exterior of 15 Arden Road, Watertown.Handout

SQUARE FEET 2,206

LOT SIZE 0.12 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $850,000 in 2016

PROS Set on a dead-end street abutting the Oakley Country Club, this 1927 Dutch Colonial has a newer roof and cedar siding. Right of the center entry hall, the living room has a fireplace and French doors that open to a sunny office. The kitchen features granite counters, breakfast bar, and stainless appliances, including double ovens. There’s a newer half bath near the back door, which opens to a deck, patio, and fenced yard. The second floor holds a bath and three bedrooms — one with double closets, another with a private balcony. The newly expanded third floor holds a fourth bedroom with private bath and an office with window seats. There’s laundry and garage access in the basement. CONS Taxes will top $15,000 in 2023.

The living room of 15 Arden Road, Watertown.Handout

Bob Airasian, Coldwell Banker, 617-515-1560, BobAirasian.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

Boston Globe Today