For sale: Homes built in the Roaring Twenties

LOT SIZE 0.24 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $910,000 in 2017

PROS This 1927 Colonial abuts Bridge Elementary School and the Old Reservoir, which includes a swimming beach and walking trails that extend to Lexington’s center. Left of the entry hall, the living room features a whitewashed brick fireplace and built-in bookcases; French doors open to an office overlooking the big backyard with shed and garden beds. Past the dining room right of the entryway, the kitchen, remodeled in 2015, features a double farmer’s sink, exposed brick, granite counters, and herringbone tile backsplash, plus a nearby powder room. Upstairs, three bedrooms, one with a window seat between double closets, share a bath. There’s a studio in the walk-up attic, and a finished playroom plus laundry in the basement. CONS No garage.

The living area of 34 Outlook Drive, Lexington. Handout

Diamond Hayes, William Raveis Real Estate, 617-899-1752, Diamond.Hayes@raveis.com

$1,585,000

15 ARDEN ROAD / WATERTOWN

The exterior of 15 Arden Road, Watertown. Handout

SQUARE FEET 2,206

LOT SIZE 0.12 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $850,000 in 2016

PROS Set on a dead-end street abutting the Oakley Country Club, this 1927 Dutch Colonial has a newer roof and cedar siding. Right of the center entry hall, the living room has a fireplace and French doors that open to a sunny office. The kitchen features granite counters, breakfast bar, and stainless appliances, including double ovens. There’s a newer half bath near the back door, which opens to a deck, patio, and fenced yard. The second floor holds a bath and three bedrooms — one with double closets, another with a private balcony. The newly expanded third floor holds a fourth bedroom with private bath and an office with window seats. There’s laundry and garage access in the basement. CONS Taxes will top $15,000 in 2023.

The living room of 15 Arden Road, Watertown. Handout

Bob Airasian, Coldwell Banker, 617-515-1560, BobAirasian.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.