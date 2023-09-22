Historic Block Island inn destroyed in fire had not been inspected by state since 2019

The historic inn on Block Island was destroyed in a fire on Aug. 18 and is currently being demolished . At the time of the fire, state Fire Marshal Timothy McLaughlin told the Globe that the April 25 inspection evaluated the building’s sprinkler, fire alarm, and hood ansul systems, which are designed to capture cooking fumes and smoke in the kitchen.

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. — Though the state fire marshal told the Boston Globe that the Harborside Inn had undergone a fire inspection in April and was in “full compliance,” records obtained by the Globe on Friday through a public records request show that the building had not been inspected by the state fire marshal since 2019.

“The Office of the State Fire Marshal has no record on file for inspections done at 41 Water Street since the office took over inspections from the Town of New Shoreham in 2019,” Matthew Touchette, a spokesman for Rhode Island Commerce, which oversees the fire marshal’s office, said in a statement. The building that had been inspected in April was located at 213 Water St, which is not the location of the Harborside Inn.

“We are deeply aware of the importance of accuracy in communication and take full responsibility for the error,” added Touchette.

The fire began inside the hotel’s restaurant, the Harbor Grill and Orchid Lounge, “in or near the kitchen hood and exhaust fans,” according to the official case report by the Rhode Island Office of the State Fire Marshal, which the Globe also obtained Friday through another public records request.

Written by state fire investigator Hannah J. Burnes, the report noted that investigators found a “visible accumulation” of grease on “all surfaces,” including the kitchen’s hood system. It also noted the Harborside Inn had seven 120-gallon propane tanks that were “heavily corroded and rusted” and that several had grease on their covers and sides. Some of the gas tanks, she wrote in her report, had been stored under a shed roof next to the kitchen that also had grease on it.

Neither McLaughlin or James Given, the acting chief deputy of the state Fire Marshal’s office, immediately responded to the Globe’s questions about why the Inn by the Globe asking why the property had not had a fire inspection for at least four years.

Atanas Krastev, who has owned and operated the restaurant inside the inn since 2020, told investigators that the kitchen’s hood is “cleaned at the beginning of the season (around May) and at the end of the season (around September) every year,” state fire investigator Hannah J. Burnes wrote in the report. “The menu contains a lot of fried items and the hood is typically dirty by the end of the season.”

The last hood cleaning was in May 2022, Burnes wrote in their report. The next scheduled service was supposed to occur “180 days later.” The fire occurred more than 14 months after the hood was last cleaned.

The Harborside Inn on Block Island is a historic property first constructed as The Pequot House in 1879, and was devastated by a fire that began in the first-floor kitchen on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Alexa Gagosz/Globe Staff

“This is well outside the timeline stated to me by the restaurant staff and outside the allowable time per Rhode Island Fire Code,” wrote Burnes. “It explains the advanced level of grease accumulation in the hood system which would have acted to accelerate fire growth.”

“It... does not appear that routine cleaning is conducted on the cooking surfaces,” added Burnes. She detailed large amounts of grease and food debris throughout the kitchen and “on every appliance.”

“Grease drips were visible on sides of appliances and solidified grease was observed on the floor,” she wrote. “The baffles in the hood system were examined and it was noted that two baffles were not in place in the hood.”

The restaurant’s kitchen manager, Shevon McLean, told investigators that the hood was cleaned before he started working at the restaurant earlier this year. The removable baffles, he told investigators, are supposed to be removed and soaked in hot water and degreaser every two weeks. But McLean also said he did not know when they were last cleaned.

The two baffles were later found behind cooking appliances, and were not damaged in the fire. “There was solidified grease” on both baffles, which would have burned or melted off if they were properly placed in the hood during the fire, Burnes wrote.

“This fire was caused either by unattended cooking or failure to maintain protective baffles in the hood. In both scenarios, the maintenance and cleaning of the hood was a factor,” wrote Burnes in her investigative report.

The health department found 18 violations during three separate visits to the restaurant on June 27, June 29, and June 18. The most-recent health inspection was on July 20.

Christopher Reed, a guest at the inn who identified himself as a retired firefighter, told investigators that he was alerted by a fire alarm in the kitchen of the hotel on Aug. 18. When he entered the kitchen, according to Burnes’s report, he saw a three-gallon pot on a rear burner of the stove. Both the pot and the kitchen hood were on fire, he said. He attempted to turn off the stove’s burners and used a fire extinguisher, Reed told investigators.

Because Reed touched the burner controls, investigators said they could not determine if the burners were on or off before the fire began. However, the pot on the stove was later observed to contain fire damaged material, including “a large amount of grease.”

“It is unknown if the grease was present in the pot pre-fire or if it dripped down from the hood,” Burnes’s report said. “It was noted that the cook line, as a whole, contained a large accumulation of grease but it appeared more consistent with poor cleaning practices than with drop down from the hood above.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.