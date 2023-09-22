Boston man who allegedly smashed woman’s skull held without bail

Terry Wayne Robinson Jr., 33, allegedly attacked the 42-year-old woman in late August in the area of O’Meara Court, prosecutors said. Robinson pleaded not guilty at arraignment Sept. 15 in Charlestown Municipal Court to charges of armed assault to murder and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, records show.

A Boston man was found to be dangerous Tuesday and ordered held without bail for allegedly striking a woman’s head with a dresser drawer in Charlestown last month, leaving her with contusions that required the removal of part of her skull, according to authorities and legal filings.

“The nature and circumstances of this offense can only be described as violent, appalling, and heinous,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing. “The defendant smashed an object, currently suspected to be a dresser drawer, over the victim’s head with such force, it caused multiple contusions to the victim’s brain. ... The defendant’s conduct caused a nearly fatal injury, with only the victim’s strength supporting her survival.”

Robinson’s lawyer, Edward J. Walker, said Friday in a brief phone interview that his client denies the allegations, and that some witnesses have provided an account of what occurred that differs from “what he’s being charged with.”

Boston EMS personnel responded to 42 O’Meara Court on Aug. 30 for a “sick assist” and found the woman slumped unconscious behind her bedroom door “suffering from significant face and chest trauma,” said Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office in a statement.

Paramedics rushed the woman to an area hospital and immediately contacted police, officials said.

Investigators spoke with two witnesses who also live in the apartment, one of whom indicated they thought the woman had fallen and hit her head about a week prior but refused to seek medical treatment, Hayden’s office said.

The witnesses also told police they noticed the woman had developed a black eye over the course of the week and again urged her to seek medical attention, but she continued to refuse, and they called 911 when they found her passed out on the floor, according to Hayden’s office.

The woman later told detectives when they interviewed her at the hospital on Sept. 4 that a man had attacked her.

She said a man she knew only as Tank had become “enraged” and struck her on the head with an object, causing her to bleed for days, prosecutors said. She described him as standing about 6 feet tall and weighing 300 pounds, with a GPS monitor on his ankle, according to Hayden’s office.

In addition, the woman told investigators that doctors had removed a piece of her skull and that she has to wear a helmet to guard against further brain injury, officials said.

Detectives, meanwhile, began searching for people on GPS probation monitors in the area of O’Meara Court who matched the description provided by the woman. They later arrested Robinson, who stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 295 pounds and has the word “Tank” tattooed on his right forearm, according to prosecutors.

“This is a bizarre and concerning incident,” Hayden said in the statement. “It is miraculous that the victim is alive after suffering such a violent and traumatic injury without receiving immediate medical care. I commend the first responders for recognizing the victim’s situation so quickly, and the Boston police for tracking down the person responsible for such a brutal attack.”

Robinson also has a warrant out for an alleged probation violation stemming from a prior case out of Dorchester Municipal Court, according to Hayden’s office.

The next hearing in the Charlestown case is slated for Oct. 10, according to legal filings.













