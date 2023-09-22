Company Theatre is looking for a pot-bellied pig for upcoming production

Is your pot-bellied pig especially cute and photogenic? Was it born for the spotlight, maybe a bit of a ham? Is it free Oct. 13 to 29?
This could be its big break. The Company Theatre Center for the Arts is looking for a pot-bellied pig for its upcoming production of “Misery,” a stage adaptation of the famous Stephen King novel.
“We have excellent experience in the treatment and training of animals for our productions,” the Norwell theater said Monday in its casting call.
The pig, also named Misery, is only needed for one scene and arrangements will be made for the owner to see the show, the theater said.
“Misery” is a psychological thriller, according to the play description, in which a famous romance novelist is rescued from a car crash in Maine by the self-proclaimed number one fan of his novels.
“He soon comes to realize that the care he is receiving from this woman is only the beginning of an epic nightmare,” the description reads.
Interested pig owners can email michaelh@companytheatre.com for more information. Just be sure they won’t hog the spotlight.
Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.