Company Theatre is looking for a pot-bellied pig for upcoming production

Is your pot-bellied pig especially cute and photogenic? Was it born for the spotlight, maybe a bit of a ham? Is it free Oct. 13 to 29?

This could be its big break. The Company Theatre Center for the Arts is looking for a pot-bellied pig for its upcoming production of “Misery,” a stage adaptation of the famous Stephen King novel.

“We have excellent experience in the treatment and training of animals for our productions,” the Norwell theater said Monday in its casting call.