Database: What’s the vaccination exemption rate at your child’s school?

By Jason Laughlin Globe Staff,Updated September 22, 2023, 16 minutes ago

A proposed ban on religious exemptions from childhood vaccinations is exposing divisions at a small private school in western Massachusetts. While students can also get exemptions from routine vaccinations for medical reasons, religious exemptions are far more common. Legislators who want to boost vaccination rates in the state say they should be banned.

Schools across the state voluntarily report their vaccination data for kindergartens each year, and with the table below you can look up your child’s school to see the percentage of kids there who have exemptions from at least one mandated vaccine.

