Logan Airport ranks 16th out of 20 in customer satisfaction survey

Logan notched a satisfaction score of 762 out of 1,000, according to results released Wednesday. The top-ranked mega airport, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, scored 800, J.D. Power said in a statement.

Logan was sandwiched between 15th-ranked O’Hare International Airport in Chicago and 17th-ranked Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida among airports that serve at least 33 million travelers annually.

Logan International Airport in Boston ranked 16th this year in customer satisfaction out of 20 North American “mega airports,” according to an annual J.D. Power survey.

Overall customer satisfaction at North American mega, large, and medium airports came in at 780, according to the study. Large hubs are defined as airports serving between 10 million and 32.9 million passengers per year, while medium airports serve 4.5 million to 9.9 million.

Advertisement

The rankings were based on more than 27,000 surveys by US and Canadian residents who traveled through at least one airport in either country. Travelers were polled from August 2022 through July, the statement said.

Patrons were asked about their experience at terminal facilities, airport arrival and departure, baggage claim, security check, check-in and baggage check, and food, beverage, and retail outlets, J.D. Power said.

In a statement, Massport, the agency that runs Logan, said “we continue to make investments to support economic growth, increase efficiency throughout the airport, and provide an elevated customer experience.”

“Repairing our aging infrastructure in order to modernize our facilities at Boston Logan is crucial to meeting the future needs of our travelers,” the statement said. “We recently completed our Terminal E project and added four new gates to meet international passenger demand. This fall, we will complete our roadway improvement project, which will reduce congestion on Boston Logan’s roadways — by improving traffic flow and increasing traffic safety.”

Michael Taylor, J.D. Power’s managing director of travel, hospitality and retail, said this year has been challenging for airports, which have seen record-high passenger volume coming out of the pandemic.

Advertisement

“It has not been an easy year for North American airports, but major capital improvements they’ve made over the last several years and new investments in getting food, beverage and retail operations back up and running at full capacity have helped them manage the crush of passengers,” Taylor said in a statement. “While airports are doing a good job coping with the current issues, there is still more they could do to improve passenger experience while also improving their own bottom lines.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.