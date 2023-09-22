Maine fugitive arrested in Mississippi faces murder charge

A man accused of killing another man in Augusta, Maine, in July was arrested in Mississippi earlier this month and is being transported back to Maine to face a charge of murder, authorities said Friday.

Andrew Redmond, 34 of Augusta, was wanted in connection to the death of Tyler Robinson, also 34 and from Augusta, whose body was discovered on the side of Old Belgrade Road the night of July 28, Maine State Police said.

Redmond was arrested in Biloxi, Miss., the evening of Sept. 11 after he briefly fled local police when they attempted to stop his vehicle as he was traveling on Interstate 10 with his wife, Danielle Redmond, 33, State Police said.