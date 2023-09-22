Man shot in Lowell flown to Boston hospital

Officers responded around noon to a report of shots fired in the area of 200 Market St., police said in statement.

The victim was flown to a Boston hospital for treatment. His condition was not known Friday evening.

One man was found shot in an apartment in downtown Lowell Friday and another man was arrested, according to the city’s police department.

The address is for a large apartment building.

The man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his back, and police rendered emergency aid. He was later flown to a Boston hospital, according to the statement.

Advertisement

Lowell police did not immediately return a request for additional information from the Globe Friday evening.

In a statement, police said officers obtained a description of the suspect, which matched that of a man seen running away from the scene.

The man, whose identity was not immediately released, was allegedly carrying a silver handgun, according to police.

The suspect was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and several outstanding warrants, the statement said.

A preliminary investigation shows the shooting was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lowell police at 978-937-3200.









Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.