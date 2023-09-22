Workers at Mansfield parts facility said to be among those joining UAW strike

“We invite and encourage everyone who supports our cause to join us on the picket line,” Fain said in the 25-minute video address.

In a video message posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said the Mansfield facility was among the plants affected.

Workers at a Stellantis parts distribution facility in Mansfield are among the employees at 38 plants in 20 states joining the UAW strike , the labor group’s leader said Friday.

The union is pointing to the companies’ huge recent profits as it seeks wage increases of 36 percent over four years. The companies have offered a little over half that amount. The UAW has other demands, including a 32-hour work week for 40 hours of pay and a restoration of traditional pension plans for newer workers.

The companies say they can’t afford to meet the union’s demands because they need to invest profits in a costly transition from gas-powered cars to electric vehicles.

The UAW’s contract with the automakers expired at midnight on Sept. 14, and workers walked out of a Ford assembly plant near Detroit, a GM factory in Wentzville, Missouri, and a Jeep plant run by Stellantis in Toledo, Ohio. The initial strike has involved about 13,000 of the union’s 146,000 members.

