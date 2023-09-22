🏀 The return of Ed Cooley is already the hottest 🎟️ in town

The Providence College men’s basketball team released its Big East Conference schedule last week, and everyone is circling Jan. 27 on the calendar for the return of Coach Cooley, who left the Friars for Georgetown after last season.

So it’s worth looking forward to something that we can all agree upon: relentlessly booing Ed Cooley when he makes his return to The AMP in a few months.

It’s only September, but the Red Sox are in the last place, the Patriots are 0-2, and the chances that any of us will win Powerball this weekend are pretty slim.

The game might be the hottest ticket in all of college basketball this season, with seats going for a low of $350 right now on the secondary ticket market. By comparison, you can get tickets to a Red Sox/Rays game next week for $14.

Here’s a look at all of the fun home games on PC’s schedule this season.

Dec. 2: University of Rhode Island

The Rams were down last season, but this rivalry game on the first Saturday in December is always the real start to college basketball season.

Dec. 19: Marquette

The defending Big East champs will be back at The Amp for the first game of conference play.

Jan. 27: Georgetown

Beat Cooley.

Feb. 13: St. John’s

If you’re enjoying what Deion Sanders is doing at Colorado in football, just wait to see what Rick Pitino does for the Red Storm.

March 9: UConn

It’s Biggie Smalls Day. It’s the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Providence (I’m the grand marshal in 2024). It’s the final game of the regular season. It’s the defending national champs. The only problem is that it’s also the first day of spring break.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.