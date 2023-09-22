Teens harass Asian man and woman on Red Line train, threaten to rob passengers, and smash windows, police say

The woman was 25 years old and the man was believed to be between 55 and 60, he said.

Transit Police Superintendent-in-chief Richard Sullivan said the incident, reported to involve about five juveniles, took place around 10:45 p.m. on an Ashmont-bound train.

A group of teenagers boarded a Red Line train at Downtown Crossing Thursday night where they harassed a woman and man of Asian descent, threatened to rob passengers, and smashed windows before getting off at Andrew station in South Boston, MBTA Transit Police said Friday.

“A witness stated that the juvenile subjects approached the victim and began making fun of her for being Asian,’' Sullivan said in a telephone interview. “They were taunting her based on her ethnicity. They were trying to mimic an Asian accent ... They also threatened to rob some people on the train.”

Sullivan said the teenagers used similar derogatory language toward the man, who was riding in another part of the car which was “sufficiently occupied” by other passengers at the time.

“They were harassing him making derogatory statements about his ethnicity,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said the group of teens also smashed windows on the car before leaving at Andrew station. He declined to provide descriptions of the suspects in order to allow detectives to identify and arrest the teenagers, believed to be 15 to 17 years old.

“We take this extremely serious, and we’re going to dedicate all resources to the identification of all parties involved, and we will seek the appropriate charges,” he said. “Transit Police are committed to safeguarding the constitutional rights of everyone regardless of age, race, gender, or ethnicity. We will not tolerate incidents such as this.”

Sullivan said he will consult with Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office to determine whether the teens, once they are in custody, will be prosecuted under the state’s hate crime laws.

The woman stayed on the train and met with Transit Police at the JFK/UMass station in Dorchester, the next stop after Andrew on the Red Line. An officer gave the woman a ride home in a police cruiser.

“We provided a courtesy transport to her home because she did not feel safe walking home knowing that the group was out in the street,” Sullivan said, adding that the woman declined medical attention.

The man continued on the train and was not interviewed by police Thursday night, he said.

The investigation is ongoing, he said.

Sullivan said that the number of serious crimes reported on the T have not increased in recent years. He said he considered the T a safe transit system for passengers and workers.

“But when you’re victimized, that’s of little consequence to you. As is the case here,” he said. “We are going to exhaust all resources and identify and locate the individuals responsible for this conduct.”

This is a developing story.





