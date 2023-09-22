This Maine stout ranks among the country’s best seasonal beers, according to USA Today

“Fall,” a coffee stout from the Maine Beer Company, was voted the best fall beer in New England and No. 7 overall, according to readers.

And it turns out, one of the best in the country comes from Maine, according to a new USA Today list .

As leaves prepare to fall from trees, seasonal beers are returning to shelves.

“Whether you prefer pumpkin ales, Oktoberfest, or other autumnal flavors, there’s a fall beer for you. And these 10 fall beers — voted as the best by our readers — capture the flavors and aromas of the season,” the publication said.

The autumnal stout is made with cold brew coffee, according to the Maine Beer Company, which describes the flavor as “dark chocolate, coffee, and molasses with hints of cedar and citrus hops.”

Every year, a different blend by Portland’s Coffee By Design is used in the stout, and this year’s is Ethiopia Ardi Yeast Natural coffee blend, which has notes of honeydew melon, Froot Loops cereal, cocoa nib, and orange zest, according to the company.

Fall is one of eight beers on tap now at the company’s tasting room in Freeport, Maine, and one of six on the bottle list, the website says. The tasting room and bottle shop is open seven days a week.

The stout, which carries a 5.6 percent alcohol by volume, costs $6 for a 10 oz. draft, $7 for a 500ml bottle, and $84 for a case, according to the menu.





Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.