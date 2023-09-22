scorecardresearch Skip to main content

State trooper dragged by car in Holyoke, search for suspect underway

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated September 22, 2023, 7 minutes ago

A State Police trooper was dragged by a car during a traffic stop in Holyoke on Friday and authorities were searching for the driver, the agency said.

The trooper was “struck and dragged” by a car he tried to stop in a rest area on Interstate 91 north in Holyoke, State Police wrote at 3:40 p.m. on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. The trooper was injured and was taken to a hospital. The driver sped away but crashed further down the road and ran into the woods, police said.

The injured trooper’s condition wasn’t immediately available, and officials didn’t provide a description of the suspect.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.

