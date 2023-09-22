State trooper dragged by car in Holyoke, search for suspect underway

A State Police trooper was dragged by a car during a traffic stop in Holyoke on Friday and authorities were searching for the driver, the agency said.

The trooper was “struck and dragged” by a car he tried to stop in a rest area on Interstate 91 north in Holyoke, State Police wrote at 3:40 p.m. on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. The trooper was injured and was taken to a hospital. The driver sped away but crashed further down the road and ran into the woods, police said.