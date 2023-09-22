After serving as understudy last year, quarterback Patrick Miller has emerged as a star for Milton, which handled Hollison to stay unbeaten

“He’s built his body, he’s built his brain, and he’s worked on his mechanics,” Milton coach Steve Dembowski said. “They challenged us to throw the ball down the field and he did that.”

The 10th-ranked Wildcats topped 40 points for the third time in as many games, with first-year starting quarterback Patrick Miller throwing five touchdowns to as many receivers in a 42-14 road win over Holliston on Friday night to move to 3-0.

Faces have changed, but the offensive firepower on the Milton football team remains as explosive as ever.

Miller, a senior, was an understudy under center on last season’s Division 3 Super Bowl runner-up to Owen McHugh (now playing at Williams). He’s up to 11 touchdown passes for the season following the rout of the Panthers (1-2), finishing Friday with 293 yards through the air after completing 16 of 22 passes.

“Stats are cool and all, but we care about wins over here,” said Miller, crediting his success to his time watching McHugh.

Miller capped off Milton’s opening drive with an 8-yard strike to Ronan Sammon, giving the Wildcats a lead they’d never relinquish. On Milton’s third possession, Miller scrambled for 22 yards then connected with Nathan Ehui for a 57-yard score. Ehui finished with more than 100 yards from scrimmage.

He’d follow that up with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Ferris Collins and a 4-yard flip to Luke Haley before the first half was out, stretching Milton’s lead to 28-6, and applied the finishing strokes to his masterpiece with a 5-yard strike to Will Renz on the Wildcats’ first offensive set of the third quarter.

Milton closed its scoring with a 2-yard run from Jacob Claudomir with 2:41 remaining.

Arlington Catholic 48, Archbishop Williams 7 — Junior Shane Wright rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns, and senior Joe Schwartz added 77 yards and two scores on the ground for the Bishops (2-1) in a Catholic Central victory.

BC High 34, Woburn 14 — Jacob Bierenbroodspot scored three times (1 receiving, 2 rushing) and Carter Carroll finished 19 of 27 for 187 passing yards and three touchdowns, lifting the Eagles (3-0) to a nonleague win.

Bedford 47, Weston 6 — Gil Galman got the Bucs (2-1) started with scoring runs of 60 and 30 yards, and Ryan McGrath threw a pair of first-half touchdown passes, and ran for another in the Dual County League win.

Boston Latin 26, Latin Academy 6 — Senior Eric Power had a trio of rushing touchdowns as the Wolfpack (3-0) remained undefeated with a nonleague win.

Danvers 22, Reading 20 — Owen Gasinowski powered in a 3-yard score in overtime, and added the conversion to lift the Falcons (1-2) to a nonleague win. Travis Voisine connected with Michael Kasprzyk on an 18-yard pitch-and-catch score with under two minutes left to force OT.

Dennis-Yarmouth 27, Monomoy 6 — Jayden Barber threw for a pair of touchdowns and scampered in for a 4-yard score in a Cape & Islands League win for the Dolphins (3-0).

Duxbury 42, Franklin 13 — Senior Alex Barlow (2 rushing touchdowns) powered the No. 13 Dragons (2-1) on the ground over No. 6 Franklin (2-1) in the nonleague game. Duxbury senior Sam Wien had a 13-yard touchdown and an interception just before halftime to set up a 36-yard rushing score for junior Trevor Jones, who added two touchdowns through the air.

Fairhaven 21, Greater New Bedford 19 — Junior Justin Marques recorded his third three-touchdown day of the season in a South Coast Conference win for the Blue Devils (3-0).

King Philip 28, Norwood 0 — Tommy McLeish found Daniel Silveria for touchdowns of 24 and 4 yards to put the game away for the No. 4 Warriors (3-0) in a nonleague win. Drew LaPlante and Aiden Astorino each added 5-yard touchdown plunges.

Malden Catholic 20, North Quincy 0 — Ben Howard IV recovered a muffed punt in the end zone and Jaiden Williams rushed for a pair of scores in a nonleague triumph for the Lancers (1-2).

Marshfield 15, Mansfield 9 — Davin True punched in a go-ahead 12-yard run in the fourth quarter as the Rams (1-2) capitalized on a mishandled punt by Mansfield for the nonleague victory. Tor Maas opened the game with a short keeper. Mansfield is 0-3.

Medfield 22, Bellingham 20 — Matthew Stevens punched in a 2-yard rushing touchdown and Nick Hasapidis threw and ran for scores in a Tri-Valley League victory for the Warriors (2-1).

Melrose 41, Lexington 14 — Connor Brophy scored two touchdowns on 130 yards rushing and Nico Chiulli tallied two touchdowns to propel the Red Hawks (3-0) to a 35-0 halftime lead in a Middlesex League win.

Milford 7, Natick 0 — Andrew Rivers jumped a route, snared the ball, and sprinted 68 yards for a pick-six in the third quarter to propel the No. 5 Scarlet Hawks (3-0) to the nonleague win.

Needham 27, Newton North 7 — Tate Hoffmeister turned in a brilliant performance, rumbling for 202 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries as the Rockets (3-0) earned a Bay State Conference win.

Rockland 27, West Bridgewater 23 — Joe Earner rumbled for 253 yards and two scores, and Jordan Depina tallied two passing touchdowns to power the Bulldogs (3-0) to a nonleague win.

Wakefield 40, Northeast 8 — Westin McNeilly threw TD passes of 18, 56, and 27 yards in the first quarter and Myles Sanchez powered in a pair of rushing scores in a nonleague win for the Warriors (3-0).

Walpole 30, Wellesley 14 — Junior quarterback Noah Mackenzie threw for 267 yards and four touchdowns to lift the Timberwolves (1-2) to a Bay State Conference win. Kamari Hughes (2 TDs), Logan Keyes (TD), and Jamal Abdal-Khaleq (TD) with the receptions for Walpole.

Wayland 34, Acton-Boxborough 6 — Max Dresens racked up 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, and Michael Keenan finished 11-for-13 passing for 171 yards and two scores for the Warriors (2-1) in a nonleague win.