After a worrying Week 1 loss, No. 13 Duxbury finds its footing by flattening No. 6 Franklin

DUXBURY — Moments removed from cementing a convincing 42-13 triumph over Franklin, Duxbury football players proudly blasted “Hey, Baby!” from the locker room and belted out every word.
It was easy to tell this one meant a little extra. This is what they expect from themselves, and together they savored every moment.
After a surprising Week 1 loss to Hanover, the 13th-ranked Dragons (2-1) bounced back and grinded out a road win over Mansfield in Week 2. On Friday, they resembled last year’s Super Bowl-winning squad, dominating the No. 6 Panthers (2-1) from start to finish at Duxbury High.
“I feel like we’re back,” junior quarterback Trevor Jones said. “We’re back.”
Jones finished 8 of 11 for 150 yards and two touchdowns in the air, adding 12 carries for 137 yards and a score on the ground. He and fellow QB Finn Carley managed the game well and struck on both quick and methodical drives.
Senior Sam Wien added a 13-yard rushing TD and an interception. Alex Barlow scored two rushing TDs, and Zach Falls and Adam Barr hauled in deep throws from Jones. Sophomore Gavin Hammond finished 6 of 6 on extra points to highlight a total team effort.
“Defensively, and in the trenches, they just kicked our [butt] for the second straight year,” Franklin coach Eian Bain said. “We did not have answers anywhere. It starts with coaching. It’s a great team, but we were not very good tonight. That’s on me.”
Barlow started the scoring with a 1-yard plunge early, then Franklin quarterback Justin Bianchetto found Luke Trinanes for a 10-yard strike to tie it after one quarter.
The Div. 4 Dragons caught fire in the second to pull away from the Div. 1 Panthers. Wien scurried into the end zone, then Duxbury secured a crucial fourth-and-goal stop from the 2 to keep the lead.
Jones ran it in from 36 yards out, then Wien’s interception set up a 36-yard feed to Falls along the sideline to push the margin to 28-7 at halftime. Wien, who started the season exclusively at defensive back, is thriving on offense, defense, and special teams.
“He is a weapon, for sure,” Duxbury coach Matt Landolfi said. "He has great speed on the outside. It’s just another element to our offense.”
Barlow tacked on a 2-yard TD in the third, then Jones plopped one into Barr’s arms from 27 yards out to push it to 42-7. Derek Dubriske added a 26-yard TD for Franklin late.
As the Dragons enter Patriot League play, they’re more confident than ever as they try to make it 15 Keenan Division titles in a row.
“Sky’s the limit,” Wien said. “We’re ready for anybody. We’re super excited to see whoever comes to challenge us.”
