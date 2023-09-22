After a worrying Week 1 loss, No. 13 Duxbury finds its footing by flattening No. 6 Franklin

After a surprising Week 1 loss to Hanover, the 13th-ranked Dragons (2-1) bounced back and grinded out a road win over Mansfield in Week 2. On Friday, they resembled last year’s Super Bowl-winning squad, dominating the No. 6 Panthers (2-1) from start to finish at Duxbury High.

It was easy to tell this one meant a little extra. This is what they expect from themselves, and together they savored every moment.

DUXBURY — Moments removed from cementing a convincing 42-13 triumph over Franklin, Duxbury football players proudly blasted “Hey, Baby!” from the locker room and belted out every word.

“I feel like we’re back,” junior quarterback Trevor Jones said. “We’re back.”

Jones finished 8 of 11 for 150 yards and two touchdowns in the air, adding 12 carries for 137 yards and a score on the ground. He and fellow QB Finn Carley managed the game well and struck on both quick and methodical drives.

Senior Sam Wien added a 13-yard rushing TD and an interception. Alex Barlow scored two rushing TDs, and Zach Falls and Adam Barr hauled in deep throws from Jones. Sophomore Gavin Hammond finished 6 of 6 on extra points to highlight a total team effort.

“Defensively, and in the trenches, they just kicked our [butt] for the second straight year,” Franklin coach Eian Bain said. “We did not have answers anywhere. It starts with coaching. It’s a great team, but we were not very good tonight. That’s on me.”

Barlow started the scoring with a 1-yard plunge early, then Franklin quarterback Justin Bianchetto found Luke Trinanes for a 10-yard strike to tie it after one quarter.

The Div. 4 Dragons caught fire in the second to pull away from the Div. 1 Panthers. Wien scurried into the end zone, then Duxbury secured a crucial fourth-and-goal stop from the 2 to keep the lead.

Jones ran it in from 36 yards out, then Wien’s interception set up a 36-yard feed to Falls along the sideline to push the margin to 28-7 at halftime. Wien, who started the season exclusively at defensive back, is thriving on offense, defense, and special teams.

“He is a weapon, for sure,” Duxbury coach Matt Landolfi said. "He has great speed on the outside. It’s just another element to our offense.”

Barlow tacked on a 2-yard TD in the third, then Jones plopped one into Barr’s arms from 27 yards out to push it to 42-7. Derek Dubriske added a 26-yard TD for Franklin late.

As the Dragons enter Patriot League play, they’re more confident than ever as they try to make it 15 Keenan Division titles in a row.

“Sky’s the limit,” Wien said. “We’re ready for anybody. We’re super excited to see whoever comes to challenge us.”

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.