Barnstable gets back to business in second half, runs past Bridgewater-Raynham

Senior tailback Tajardo France scored two of his three rushing touchdowns on his team’s first two possessions of the second half, and sophomore Hagen Dias booted a 23-yard field goal in the final minute to help Barnstable hold off B-R, 31-21.

BARNSTABLE — Barnstable barreled to convincing wins at Brockton and New Bedford. But in Friday’s home opener against Bridgewater-Raynham, the 11th-ranked Red Hawks went to the half with a different perspective — they were trailing for the first time this season.

“I told the kids, ‘Hey, I made a ton of mistakes. We all made a ton of mistakes, but you guys picked me up and you took that second half — especially in the third quarter,’” Barnstable coach Ross Jatkola said.

Barnstable (3-0) quickly established a 12-0 lead after France (11 carries, 112 rushing yards, 3 TDs) rushed for a 3-yard touchdown and senior Brandon Silva added an 8-yard blast in the first quarter.

B-R (0-3) answered with consecutive scoring drives, set up on interceptions from Declan Byrne and Lamarr Lee. Charles Swenson punched in a score from the 1 and Owen King found William Porter in the end zone for an 8-yard TD pass as the Trojans surged ahead, 14-12, after a pair of extra points by Mason Berry.

The momentum swing jolted Barnstable, which forced a turnover on downs to begin the third quarter before France broke free for a 76-yard touchdown then ran for a 2-point conversion for a 20-14 lead.

Following a three-and-out on B-R’s ensuing drive, France rushed for his second 3-yard score and Kundel plunged in for 2 for 28-14.

“Running off the field we were down, but we got in that locker room and we picked all of our heads up and came out swinging,” said France, who added an interception on defense. “We knew what had to be done.”

B-R cut it to 28-21 with 4:48 remaining following a 4-yard TD run by Byrne on a QB draw, but Barnstable recovered the ensuing onside kick and Dias’s field goal sealed the win.

“It’s tough because you want to get them a win because they are working so hard,” B-R coach Lou Pacheco said.



