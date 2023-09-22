BB&N’s Bo MacCormack had the right stuff to spoil Milton Academy coach Mike Mason’s debut

“The whole entire offensive line are a bunch of dogs,” MacCormack said. “That right side, we run to that side a lot.”

MacCormack found most of his success behind the right side of the Knights offensive line featuring guard Nic Matosic and tackle Tim Church.

WATERTOWN — Bo MacCormack rushed 26 times for 198 yards and two touchdowns as BB&N prevailed 35-21 on Friday night, spoiling the head coaching debut of Milton Academy’s Mike Mason, in the ISL season opener on Friday night at James T. Berylson Field.

“From the first snap to the last snap, they were firing off, playing hard, couldn’t be prouder of them,” BB&N head coach Mike Willey added.

MacCormack started quickly, getting his number called seven times for 67 yards on the Knights opening series, but it was Henry Machnik sneaking it in from a yard out — the first of his three touchdowns in the contest — for an early 6-0 lead.

Milton Academy countered on the following series as Matthew Childs scored the first of his three touchdowns, a 5-yard run in the final minute of the first quarter for a 7-6 lead.

MacCormack gave BB&N the lead for good with 3:36 remaining in the first half on a 1-yard run and the ensuing two-point conversion for a 14-7 advantage.

He also returned the opening kickoff to the second half 53 yards and capped off the short drive with a 3-yard touchdown for a 21-7 lead.

“They love to run him, they love to run behind that line,” said Mason, the Mustangs’ longtime defensive coordinator who took over for Kevin MacDonald, who stepped down after 27 seasons. “I thought we were ready for it but we lost the battle of the trenches on both sides of the ball.”

Milton Academy countered with a scoring drive of their own as Childs pulled in a well-placed pass from Qur’an McNeill from 34 yards out to get the Mustangs to within 21-14.

It appeared Milton was going to steal the momentum, twice stopping MacCormack behind the line of scrimmage, including on fourth and 2 to get the ball back, only to turn it over on downs at the start of the fourth quarter.

Machnik scored twice in the fourth quarter from 1 and 10 yards, the latter making it 35-14 with 3:57 left.

Childs gave Milton Academy one last hope with a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, but BB&N recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.