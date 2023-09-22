Brian O’Halloran accepts position as Red Sox executive VP of baseball operations

Just over a week after the shakeup of the Red Sox baseball operations department, former general manager Brian O’Halloran has agreed to stay with the team in a new role. O’Halloran accepted a senior leadership position as executive vice president of baseball operations. He’ll report to the new leader of the baseball operations department (whenever the Sox make a hire), with his exact role to be determined.
O’Halloran has been with the Red Sox for 22 seasons, having joined the team as an unpaid volunteer charting video during graveyard shifts in 2002 before being hired as a baseball operations assistant at the end of that year. His responsibilities steadily grew thereafter, leading to his appointment as GM when chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom was hired in October 2019.
When the Sox fired Bloom last week they also announced that O’Halloran would no longer serve as GM but would be offered another senior position in baseball operations and asked to aid the team during its transition period while searching for a new head of the department. O’Halloran has now accepted a role that will have him assisting that person upon his or her hiring.
Rosters have been announced for the Arizona Fall League. The contingent of Red Sox minor leaguers heading to the Glendale Desert Dogs will include pitchers Bryan Mata, Felix Cepeda, Wyatt Olds, Zach Penrod, and Christopher Troye, as well as catcher Nathan Hickey, infielder Brainer Bonaci, and outfielder Corey Rosier. The team will be managed by Iggy Suarez, the manager in High A Greenville this year.
