Celtics fill their last roster spot with wing Lamar Stevens

The Celtics have filled their final regular roster spot by agreeing to a one-year deal with veteran wing Lamar Stevens, Stevens’s agent Scott Nichols confirmed.
Stevens, 26, was undrafted out of Penn State in 2020 and signed a two-way contract with the Cavaliers before eventually having it converted to a standard NBA deal. He spent three seasons with Cleveland and last year started 25 games, averaging 5.3 points and 3.3 rebounds.
Nichols said the Celtics expressed to Stevens that they believe he can provide some of the grit, toughness, and versatility that was lost with the offseason departures of Marcus Smart and Grant Williams.
Stevens’s one-year deal will be partially guaranteed, just like the recent one-year contracts signed by Dalano Banton and Svi Mykhailiuk, creating some training camp competition as president of basketball operations Brad Stevens works to finalize the roster.
Guard JD Davison, wing Jay Scrubb, and center Neemias Queta are on two-way contracts.
Lamar Stevens is a strong defender and shot 31.6 percent from the 3-point line last season. One of his finest games came against the Celtics, when he tallied 8 points and 8 rebounds in a March 8 overtime win for Cleveland.
Celtics training camp is scheduled to begin Oct. 3.
