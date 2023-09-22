Celtics fill their last roster spot with wing Lamar Stevens

The Celtics have filled their final regular roster spot by agreeing to a one-year deal with veteran wing Lamar Stevens, Stevens’s agent Scott Nichols confirmed.

Stevens, 26, was undrafted out of Penn State in 2020 and signed a two-way contract with the Cavaliers before eventually having it converted to a standard NBA deal. He spent three seasons with Cleveland and last year started 25 games, averaging 5.3 points and 3.3 rebounds.

Nichols said the Celtics expressed to Stevens that they believe he can provide some of the grit, toughness, and versatility that was lost with the offseason departures of Marcus Smart and Grant Williams.