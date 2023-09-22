Chris Bassitt becomes AL’s second 15-game winner as Blue Jays beat Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Chris Bassitt became the American League’s second 15-game winner and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays, 6-2, on Friday night in a matchup of teams holding the top two American League wild-card positions.
Bassitt (15-8) allowed two runs and six hits while striking out eight in 6⅔ innings. He tied Tampa Bay’s Zach Eflin for the AL lead in wins.
Jordan Romano replaced Jordan Hicks with two on and two outs in the eighth and walked Isaac Paredes on four pitches before retiring Curtis Mead on a grounder to preserve a 4-2 lead. The right-hander then worked the ninth to get his 36th save in 39 chances.
Advertisement
Daulton Varsho hit a solo homer during a two-run ninth for the Blue Jays, who began play holding the second AL wild card by a half-game over Texas and Seattle.
The Rays, who have a comfortable lead in the wild-card race and have already clinch a playoff berth, started the day 1½ games behind first-place Baltimore in the AL East.
Rays All-Star left fielder Randy Arozarena exited after the fourth inning with right quadriceps tightness. He legged out a double in the first and scored the game’s first run on Harold Ramírez’s RBI single.
Tampa Bay center fielder Jose Siri missed his 10th straight game with a broken right hand. Another outfielder, Luke Raley, was placed on the 10-day injured list before the game due to a cervical strain.
Rays starter Tyler Glasnow (9-7) had given up just one hit and a walk until George Springer had a one-out single in the sixth.
After stealing second, Springer scored to tie it at 1 on Bo Bichette’s single that deflected off the glove of diving first baseman Yandy Díaz. Alejandro Kirk picked up an RBI to make it 2-1 on the third consecutive walk by Glasnow, which ended his night.
Advertisement
Kevin Kelly replaced Glasnow and hit Matt Chapman with a pitch to force in a run, then allowed an RBI single to Varsho as Toronto took a 4-1 lead.
Mead got the Rays within 4-2 on his first career homer, a seventh-inning drive off Bassitt.
Glasnow permitted four runs, three hits and four walks over 5⅓ innings. He struck out seven.
Before the game, the Rays called up 20-year-old minor league prospect Junior Caminero from Double-A Montgomery. Caminero spent time with both Montgomery and Class-A Bowling Green this season, mostly playing third base while combining to hit .324 with 31 homers and 94 RBIs in 117 games.