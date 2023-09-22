EMass cross-country: Bishop Feehan senior Lauren Augustyn goes sub-20 minutes to highlight Runners of the Week

Liza Bangston, Wakefield — Notched a personal best (20:23) while running the first 5k of her sophomore campaign, earning first place in Wakefield’s win over Melrose on Tuesday.

Lauren Augustyn, Bishop Feehan — The senior set a personal best at the Highland Park Invitational last Saturday (19:52), finishing second out of 48 runners.

Colin Irwin, Burlington — The senior’s impressive first-place effort (16:28) helped the Red Devils cruise to a victory over Stoneham on Tuesday.

Wesley Kaukas-Quinn, Winchester — The senior notched a personal best (16:18) in a first-place finish to help lift the Red & Black to a victory over Reading on Tuesday.

Patrick Noonan, Lexington — In his high school debut, the highly touted freshman shined with a first-place finish (16:14) in Tuesday’s victory over Belmont.

Lucia Werner, Brookline — In an intense early season battle, Werner (18:40) outlasted Needham star Greta Hammer to win Wednesday’s dual meet, while recording the state’s top girls’ time of the season.

