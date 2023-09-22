EMass cross-country: Racing past Wellesley, Weymouth takes top spot in Globe Top 20; movement in top 5 on boys’ side

Needham climbs four spots to No. 6 after a 24-37 victory over Brookline, which bumps down to seventh.

Even after suffering its first loss, the Raiders only bump down to No. 2 — they were minus two of their top three runners, Charlotte and Emma Tuxbury, who are expected back soon.

Following an impressive 25-32 victory over No. 1 Wellesley on Wednesday, unbeaten Weymouth climbs to the top spot in the Globe’s girls’ cross-country Top 20. The Wildcats have received impressive production from juniors Gracie Richard and Isabella Galusha, who were the top two finishers at Wednesday’s meet.

No. 12 Newton North continues to impress with convincing victories over Natick and Walpole. The Tigers’ two defeats are to No. 2 Wellesley and No. 1 Weymouth, and freshmen Adelle Dupere and Maggie Abely have made an immediate impact.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

Globe Top 20 girls’ cross-country poll

The Globe poll as of Sept. 22, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

1. Weymouth (5-0-0)

2. Wellesley (4-1-0)

3. Cambridge (1-0-0)

4. Acton-Boxborough (1-0-0)

5. Oliver Ames (2-0-0)

6. Needham (2-1-0)

7. Brookline (2-1-0)

8. Arlington (2-0-0)

9. Holliston (1-0-0)

10. Hopkinton (2-0-0)

11. Marshfield (2-0-0)

12. Newton North (3-2-0)

13. Billerica (2-0-0)

14. Barnstable (1-0-0)

15. Medfield (1-0-0)

16. Westford (1-0-0)

17. Weston (2-0-0)

18. Newton South (0-1-0)

19. Central Catholic (2-0-0)

20. Dennis-Yarmouth (1-0-0)

Globe Top 20 boys’ cross-country poll

No. 1 Brookline holds steady atop the Globe’s boys’ cross-country Top 20 after a 2-0 week, but for the first time this season, there is shakeup to the top five. Westford drops from No. 2 to No. 4 after a razor-thin 27-28 defeat to Cambridge on Wednesday. Standouts Paul Bergeron and Jack Graffeo went 1-2, but depth continues to be a point of emphasis.

Newton North re-enters the poll after securing victories over Walpole and Natick. Lexington joins the Top 20 for the first time this season, entering at No. 14, after starting the season 2-0 and receiving massive lifts from talented freshmen Patrick Noonan and Trevor Stevens.

The Globe poll as of Sept. 22, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

1. Brookline (3-0-0)

2. Wellesley (5-0-0)

3. Newton South (2-0-0)

4. Westford (1-1-0)

5. Lowell (2-0-0)

6. BC High (2-0-0)

7. Acton-Boxborough (2-1-0)

8. Oliver Ames (2-0-0)

9. Newton North (3-1-0)

10. Danvers (2-0-0)

11. Boston Latin (0-1-0)

12. Winchester (2-0-0)

13. Cambridge (2-0-0)

14. Lexington (2-0-0)

15. Natick (1-3-0)

16. Sharon (2-0-0)

17. Wakefield (2-0-0)

18. Hopkinton (1-0-0)

19. Reading (1-1-0)

20. Hamilton-Wenham (1-0-0)





Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him @Matty_Wasserman.