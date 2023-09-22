Former Patriots can relate to Demario Douglas getting the Belichick treatment after a fumble

When he got to the sideline, Belichick was waiting for him.

“Been there, done that, Demario,” said wide receiver Chris Hogan , who recalled a fumble of his own early in a 2016 game against the Steelers.

FOXBOROUGH — What’s it like when you play for Bill Belichick and you fumble the football? You’re going to pay the price. That’s why some former Patriots weren’t surprised to see Belichick sit Demario Douglas after the rookie receiver lost the handle in the first half last Sunday against Miami.

“It was really, ‘Well, I probably should have covered ball security a little bit more,’ ” Hogan recalled of the exchange. “And then there were some expletives in there.

“He was being sarcastic, because we just watched ball-security tape ad nauseam that week against the Steelers. That was our one big emphasis — the key to the game. Don’t turn the ball over. And we turned the ball over. And that was on me.”

“That’s not a conversation you want to have,” laughed Antowain Smith, who fumbled seven times in three seasons with the Patriots. “I mean, you already know you made a mistake, but then you have to come to the sideline and talk to Bill. ‘Take care of the ball.’ Then he’d turn and talk to running backs coach Ivan Fears: ‘Ivan! Ball security this week in practice!’

“It’s just one of those things, especially when you’re a rookie … the worst thing you can do is give up the ball. Turnovers cost you games. But that’s just a lonely feeling for a player, when you have to make that walk over to Bill.”

Kevin Faulk played 13 seasons in New England, 11 of them for Belichick. He had an issue with ball security early in his career, but had just two fumbles in his last five seasons, a remarkably small total for a running back who routinely had 35-plus catches a year.

He can recall the worst of the worst as if it were yesterday. On Oct. 13, 2002, against the Packers, he couldn’t corral a lateral from Tom Brady, a play some believed was an incomplete pass. The ball was live, and Green Bay pounced, taking possession on the way to a 28-10 win.

When Faulk reached the sideline, Belichick was waiting.

“I missed it,” said Faulk. “I didn’t jump on the ball, and we lost the game. I learned my lesson from what happened.

“It’s one of those feelings you don’t want to have, but as you get older, you kind of realize that it’ll help you. But you don’t want to have that happen again.”

All three recall sitting down but still playing later in the game. Douglas was sidelined the rest of the night for his gaffe. To his credit, Douglas owned the mistake, and in the days since, several current Patriots made sure to connect with him, including running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who sat for multiple games after fumbling as a rookie.

“I told him, ‘Hopefully, you don’t miss as many games as I did,’ ” Stevenson said with a chuckle.

All three ex-Patriots had advice for Douglas.

“The kid, he had green grass. He was trying to make a play,” Hogan said. “But these are NFL football players — defensive linemen who can track you down. You’ve got to know those guys are coming. If you don’t see anyone in front of you, there are people behind you that are chasing you, right?

“I think that’s something he just needs to learn from. I don’t fault the kid at all; he was making a good play. Just understand that you’ve got to know those guys are coming.”

“It ain’t the end of the world,” Faulk said. “You have more football left to play. Let it be a steppingstone for you, to move your career in the right direction. He’s emotionally low right now, but it’ll be all right. He has to understand they are doing something to make you better.”

“He just has to get back in there,” Smith said. “I’m sure Bill has been working on him this week; he sends subliminal messages to guys without saying things outright all the time. You just have to deal with it as a rookie.

“I know he’ll get another chance. And the next time, I’m sure he’ll hold that tater a little tighter.”

Taking attendance

Following the decision to move Marcus Jones to injured reserve and the addition of quarterback Will Grier, the Patriots had perfect attendance at practice Friday. Belichick’s only specifics on Jones? “He’ll be out for a while,” he said. … Outside of the news on Jones, it was a good day for New England health-wise, as Trent Brown (concussion) and DeVante Parker (knee) were removed from the injury report. Overall, the Patriots listed five players as questionable for Sunday’s game: defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle), offensive lineman Mike Onwenu (ankle), offensive lineman Sidy Sow (concussion), and offensive lineman Cole Strange (knee). ... A league source indicates there is still mutual interest between the Patriots and free agent offensive lineman La’el Collins. The 30-year-old Collins, who has played guard and tackle, was released earlier this month by the Bengals. … In the tradition of many New England backup quarterbacks (Matt Corral, Garrett Gilbert, Damon Huard, Tom Tupa, and others), Grier will wear No. 19.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.