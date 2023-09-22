Harvard piles up 464 yards of offense, needs every one of them to earn win over Brown

It was an emotional win for Harvard 30-year coach Tim Murphy, who lost his best friend, former Dartmouth coach Buddy Teevens, this week. But his charges delivered by piling up 261 yards on the ground, while quarterback Charles DePrima completed 15 of 26 passes for a career-best 203 yards and three scores as Harvard moved to 2-0 with their 12th consecutive win over the Bears.

It was a wild night at Harvard Stadium, as the host Crimson needed every bit of their 464 yards of total offense to get past visiting Brown, 34-31, in an Ivy League thriller on Friday night.

“The offensive line made my job super easy,” said running back Shane McLaughlin, who led the way with 152 yards on 16 carries, including a 43-yard touchdown romp and a 14-yard TD reception. “I owe everything to those guys up front because everything was creased. Anybody could have run behind those guys.”

DePrima added the rushing dominance with 98 yards and a score on 14 carries.

It was back-and-forth all night, as the visiting Bears (1-1) jumped out 10-0 after one quarter, but Harvard scored a pair of touchdowns to take a 14-10 lead into halftime. In the second half, the offenses rose to the fore. After Brown punted on the half’s first possession, the teams combined for six straight touchdowns.

McLaughlin padded the Crimson lead four minutes into the third quarter with his 43-yard rumble, and it was a 20-10 lead after the missed extra point. But back came Brown behind quarterback Jake Willcox (36 of 52, 364 yards, TD). The senior signal caller from Everett and Milton Academy led a 17-play, 75-yard march that was capped by a 9-yard pass to Jordan McIntyre that cut the deficit to 3 points again with 4:03 left in the quarter.

But DePrima needed less than two minutes to respond, thanks to a 52-yard kickoff return by Xaviah Bascon that set up Harvard at Brown’s 44. DePrima had a 12-yard pass to Cooper Barkate, and McLaughlin ripped off a 16-yard run to the Bears’ 16. On third and 9, DePrima threw short to Barkate, who got into the end zone from 15 yards out to give the hosts a 27-17 lead.

Willcox just went back to work, however, forging another 75-yard drive, with Stockton Owen plunging over from the 1 to make it a 3-point game again two minutes into the final frame. The Crimson, though, continued their quick-strike ways, as DePrima found Barkate deep for a 42-yard pass play, and then Tyler Neville turned a short pass into a 31-yard touchdown to make it 34-24.

The Crimson couldn’t stop the Bears again, as Owen capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive with 2-yard score, and it was a 3-point game once more.

But Willcox never saw the ball again, as DePrima had two big third-down completions to Barkate (career bests with 10 grabs, 132 yards). McLaughlin sealed the win when he ran 21 yards on third and 2 from the Bears’ 22, going down at the 1, so the Crimson could run out the clock.

For the Bears, former St. John’s Prep star Wes Rockett from Marblehead had nine catches for 147 yards, both career highs. Brown finished with 447 yards of offense, just 83 of that on the ground. The Crimson now lead the series 90-30-2 with 12-straight wins at the Stadium.

