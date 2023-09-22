Henry Hasselbeck fuels furious second-half rally for No. 1 Xaverian, but Springfield Central prevails in thriller

But Springfield Central had an answer for his stellar night, with junior receiver Mattias Barbour erupting for 240 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a 44-41 nonleague win.

WESTWOOD — Xaverian senior quarterback Henry Hasselbeck played one of the best games of his high school career Friday night.

Xaverian quarterback Henry Hasselbeck is pursued by Springfield Central’s Malachi Flax during his second half comeback bid.

Hasselbeck engineered several impressive scoring drives after the Hawks (2-1) fell into an early 22-7 hole. The Michigan State-bound senior finished 22-of-34 passing for 247 yards and three touchdowns, adding 85 rushing yards, a touchdown, and a 2-point conversion on the ground.

He routinely made quick reads with pressure in his face as the Golden Eagles’ defense rushed with aggression to protect their lead.

“[Hasselbeck] is a very good quarterback,” said Springfield coach Bill Watson. “His ability to make plays with his legs to buy time, when you add that to his ability to process, make reads quickly, and get the ball out on time in the pocket, you can see how much he’s grown in the last few seasons.”

Central (2-1) has bounced Xaverian from the Division 1 tournament in consecutive seasons, and started strong again with freshman quarterback Jareth Staine (8-of-14 passing, 273 yards) hitting Barbour early and often.

Late in the first half, after Hasselbeck found senior captain Jonathan Monteiro (12 receptions, 108 yards) for the first of two touchdown hookups, Xaverian’s defense forced Springfield to punt. But the Hawks fumbled deep in their own territory with 30 seconds remaining in the half, and Springfield’s Isaiah Jones returned it 19 yards for a pivotal touchdown for a 30-14 lead at the break.

Down 38-22 early in the third quarter with Springfield driving for more, Xaverian came up with a clutch strip, and Hasselbeck capped a 14-play, 97-yard scoring drive with a 36-yard touchdown strike to Jordan Wilson on fourth down.

Ja’Cyion Cox broke a 62-yard touchdown to give Central more cushion, but it still came down to the wire.

“I think we learn a lot when we get into games like this,” said Watson, who has coached Springfield Central to three state championships since 2018.

“I think it will give us a lot of confidence moving forward. We were able to do some good things, but we also saw some holes that we can fix and prepare for a postseason run.”

Hasselbeck provided one more clutch throw on fourth down with an 18-yard scoring strike to Jonathan Monteiro, and hooked up with Monteiro to get down to the Springfield 39-yard line with two seconds left. But Xaverian never got a final pass attempt away.

“The only thing you can control is your effort, and I’m not going to let the guy next to me down when it comes to effort,” Hasselbeck said.

“This was definitely one of the better games I’ve been part of. It was a nail-biter and it’s going to be tough to swallow. But we played with energy and our whole student section was here. I love this. This is the kind of game I always want to play in. We didn’t come out on top, but I’m going to remember this one.”

Xaverian’s Jonathan Monteiro is head over heels in the end zone for a touchdown after reeling in a Henry Hasselbeck pass during the first half against Springfield Central. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe