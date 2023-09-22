Interim coach Clint Peay insists that Revolution will remain an attacking team

No promises from Peay, but the Revolution should continue on the path that has brought them within a victory of clinching a playoff spot going into Saturday’s visit to the Chicago Fire.

FOXBOROUGH — Clint Peay played for Bruce Arena on championship teams in college and in MLS in the 1990s. Now, Peay has succeeded Arena as coach of the Revolution, and once again he is expected to contend for a title.

Arena built the Revolution as an all-out attacking team, investing in forwards and wingers, counting on Carles Gil to choreograph play. And Peay, though he lined up defending as a player, will continue to emphasize offense.

“I want to be organized defensively, collective in how we defend but, no, it doesn’t mean I’m going to be conservative,” said Peay, 50. “Always consider the opponent, but, no, just because I’m a defender, I’ll sit in an Italian block in front of my goal and counterattack — that’s not what I’m looking for.”

In practice this week, Peay worked with the back line, leaving newly hired assistant coach Tab Ramos in charge of the offense.

“I think about the game as a collective, a group of guys who are connected, whether it’s defense or offense,” Peay said. “What I mean by that is we’re all there to help each other. So when we have the ball, that we have simple, quick options to play through.

“I want the ball, I want to be able to dominate with possession when we can. I want to be an attacking team, one that finds ways to get to goal and create chances. So possession, hopefully, has a purpose. It’s not just to keep the ball. It’s to disorganize the opponent and be able to strike at the right, key moments.

“Defensive side, it’s about intensity, working for each other and being relentless in that, and not giving up on plays and staying involved, playing every play like it’s the game-changer.”

Peay stayed with a 4-2-3-1 setup in his debut as Revolution interim head coach, a 2-1 road loss to the Colorado Rapids last week. Before Arena was placed on administrative leave by MLS, the Revolution seemed to be flowing offensively, taking a 5-1 win over Atletico San Luis in Arena’s last game July 26. But the Revolution (13-6-9, 48 points) have been limited to six goals in the last six games, as Gustavo Bou recovers from a leg injury sustained in the Leagues Cup tournament.

In five seasons, Arena placed his stamp on the Revolution, as he influenced Peay at the University of Virginia and with D.C. United.

“He’s always been a guy that wants to empower the players, the key players, and make sure the guys around them support them,” Peay said. “I think the attention to detail as it relates to you executing and being on top of your game, he never let you off the hook.

“So the intensity that he brought, the commitment that he wanted you to play with, was super important. And then I think the other piece was he always sort of gave you freedom as a player to play and express yourself and I think that’s important. You can have a style but, end of the day, you have to understand what the strengths and weaknesses of players are, and I think he did that well.”

Peay learned the game growing up in Columbia, Md., a planned community that provided plenty of soccer opportunities for youngsters.

“Soccer was, obviously, at that time all over the country, but in terms of hotbeds of talent, there were only a few, and Columbia was one of them,” Peay said. “It was competitive because we did have a lot of these, if you want to call, pickup games or backyard games, in the neighborhood. School fields, people’s backyards, you name it.

“We challenged each other in those games. It allowed for creativity, skill development, and a little bit of thinking on your own, problem-solving, not being coached or told how to do it. I thought it was great.”

Peay competed on the first MLS Cup championship team, winning the 1996 title with D.C. United at Foxboro Stadium. In fact, Peay won three of the first four MLS Cup titles before a knee injury ended his playing career.

“I think the biggest lesson is you don’t know when it’s going to end,” Peay said. “So for myself now as a coach, for the players, it’s always just trying to be in the moment, give it all in the moment. I think that’s the biggest piece.”

The Revolution have six games remaining but have had difficulty since Arena’s demise, compiling a 1-2-4 record in all competitions.

“We have a lot of difficult games remaining,” Peay said. “It’s a tight race, but we have the quality to be at our best in those moments. So it’s trying to not only inspire the guys but give them a way of performing that enables success, and that’s what we’re trying to do last few weeks.”

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.