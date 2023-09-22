Isaiah Apperwhite and the O’Bryant offensive line clear the way for a Boston City league win over Brighton

“It’s all about coming out aggressive and showing the work we put in during the week,” said Apperwhite. “I’ve worked hard to truly become the leader of this team, to become more dominant, and set an example for my teammates.”

Isaiah Apperwhite has spent the last few years working tirelessly on his footwork and technique. As a three-year starter at right guard, Apperwhite understands the O’Bryant football team is at its best when the line is blocking in unison, creating holes for the team’s skill players to gain chunk yards.

The senior captain paved the way in Friday’s 24-8 win over Boston City League rival Brighton, pancaking rushers as the Tigers racked up 150 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns on the ground.

Advertisement

Apperwhite also calls out blitzes and organizes his fellow linemen against differing defensive packages. As a result, O’Bryant (1-1) controlled the line of scrimmage and dominated time of possession, avenging losses to the Bengals in each of the last two seasons.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“It’s mental, too,” said Apperwhite. “Having both IQ and physicality. It’s my job to make sure we know our assignments and where the defense is coming from.”

The biggest beneficiary of Apperwhite’s play was speedy running back Montavius Zollarcoffer, who totaled 110 yards and two touchdowns.

On O’Bryant’s first drive of the game, Apperwhite sealed the right edge and Zollarcoffer scampered 7 yards into the end zone untouched. The play set the tone for the game.

“Isaiah will be making the blocks, I’ll be making my cuts and then we go,” said Zollarcoffer. “Isaiah’s always been on point for three years now.”

With only nine seniors on the team, O’Bryant coach Kevin Gadson is counting on Apperwhite and Zollarcoffer to provide leadership. The Tigers are still rebuilding from a senior-laiden 2020 team that finished 7-1.

Advertisement

After suffering a 20-6 defeat to Boston Latin last week, Friday’s win was a step in the right direction. O’Bryant controlled the trenches and Apperwhite played a big part.

“Isaiah sets a big example for us,” said junior center Zekaih Cruz. “I’ve learned so much from him and my coaches. Now, we just have to continue the momentum.”