Marshfield halts 0-2 start with a stout defensive performance against Mansfield

“Defense carried us. We kept not taking advantage of the field position” said Marshfield coach Chris Arouca. “The defense was awesome.”

On Friday night, defense carried the Rams to their first win, submitting a nearly flawless performance in a 15-9 nonleague victory against Mansfield, another proud program seeking its first win.

MARSHFIELD — Even in an 0-2 start, the Marshfield football team was putting points on the board.

Perhaps the most impressive part of the Rams’ defensive effort was limiting Mansfield receiver Trevor Foley to only one second-half reception. Foley, who has committed to Brown University, racked up 119 yards and a touchdown on five receptions before intermission.

Marshfield opened the scoring eight minutes in on a 5-yard touchdown rush by quarterback Tor Maas. It was a designed passing play on fourth-and-goal, but the junior improvised and ran the ball into the end zone himself.

Mansfield (0-3) answered with an 88-yard scoring march, with Foley snaring a 35-yard strike from Connor Curtis for the TD.

In the third quarter, James Warren gave the visitors the lead when he booted a 26-yard field goal. But the Hornets later made a costly miscue on special teams.

Tommy Smith was lined up to punt inside his own territory but the snap sailed over his head, with Smith tackled on his own 15-yard line.

Three plays later, Marshfield junior tailback Davin True found the end zone from 12 yards out. Nic Cupples added the conversion for a six-point cushion with nine minutes left.

Marshfield then iced the game, converting a fourth-down play on a well-designed bootleg pass from Maas to tight end Brady Crowley.

“When the money’s on the table, you want to bet on your best players. (Maas) has been our most consistent player” said Arouca.