Oliver Ames cross-country seniors learn to lead from the front, both in practice and on race day

For Thomas and his senior counterpart on the girls’ team, Katie Sobieraj , simply winning meets and competing at an All-State level would no longer be enough. Now, their teammates were looking up to them — not only during races, but also observing their every move in practice and emulating their work habits.

In the first week of captains’ practices this summer, Oliver Ames senior Brendan Thomas had a realization: For the first time, he had no teammates setting the pace for him. No older leaders to lean on for advice. No one else taking charge vocally.

Led by Sobieraj and Thomas, Oliver Ames’ fourth-ranked girls’ team and eighth-ranked boys’ team have each started the season 2-0 and are favorites to repeat as Hockomock champions and compete for their respective Division 1C titles.

Both stars have eased into the early-season dual meets, Thomas winning his first two races by over a minute each, and Sobieraj out-racing all challengers by over 30 seconds.

“It sets the tone, the way that Brendan and Katie conduct themselves,” said Kyle Sousa, who coaches both cross-country teams at Oliver Ames. “Obviously, on race day they’re dominant. But in practices, they are doing all the little things that add up . . . They are the model to look up to. Everyone wants to see how they can reach their level.”

While Sobieraj has been Oliver Ames’ top girls’ runner since her freshman year in 2020, Thomas formed an elite trio with now-graduated Ryan Sarney and Aidan Dupill — all three finished among the top seven finishers at last year’s Division 1 All-State meet.

With the departure of Sarney and Dupill, Thomas has leaned on Sobieraj’s advice to anchor the boys’ group. Having each other to help navigate their team ambitions and leadership goals, as well as their individual pursuits, has been invaluable.

Oliver Ames head coach Kyle Sousa runs his girls' and boys' programs essentially as one. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“It’s been a nice relief that I’m not really doing all this alone,” Thomas said. “With Ryan and Aidan, I could relate to them on trying to win big meets and competing hard, but I couldn’t really relate on the college level or my own path. It’s great, having [Sobieraj] to talk about college, and how we approach running and workouts.”

Part of the unique relationship between Sobieraj and Thomas stems from how Sousa organizes his teams. Even with a large contingent of 73 runners — 46 girls and 27 boys — the workouts and practice regimens are often conducted in one big group.

“We’re pretty far on the end of the spectrum of viewing ourselves as all part of the same team,” Sousa said. “Certainly on race day, you’re going to see the divisions during warmups and cool downs. But from the standpoint of our overall philosophy and values, we’re one unit.”

That philosophy has been especially important to Sobieraj, who is highly competitive in practice with her younger brother, sophomore Jonah Sobieraj, as well as Thomas and the other top boys’ runners.

“I think what’s special about OA cross-country is how the boys and girls teams are treated kind of as one,” Katie Sobieraj said. “We do all of the same training . . . competing with the boys pushes us, and makes us better able to get through those hard moments when we get to our races.”

Whether it's setting the pace on a training run or organizing a team activity, Brendan Thomas and Katie Sobieraj are looking for big things from Oliver Ames this fall. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Thomas and Sobieraj have their eyes set on program records: Thomas’s 15:40 clocking at last year’s Twilight Invitational ranks fourth in program history, and is only eight seconds behind second place. Sobieraj’s 18:32 mark at a dual meet against Sharon last year is third on the school’s career list.

“There’s a lot of history that these kids inherited, and they definitely take that legacy as a challenge,” Sousa said. “Katie’s one of the top runners that has ever come through Oliver Ames High School. On the boys’ side, Brendan is definitely one of the top runners too — but there’s still a few names above them they have to chase.”

Legacy is not something either gave much thought to until recently. But as the end of their cross-country careers comes into focus, both the record books and leaving an imprint on younger teammates has grown in importance.

“I want to have an impact when I leave,” Thomas said. “I want to have my name posted, and hopefully be remembered here for a while.”

Both coach Kyle Sousa's boys' and girls' teams are ranked in the top eight. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Setting the pace

▪ While many top athletes hold back in early-season dual meets, a fun back-and-forth battle emerged on Wednesday between two of the Bay State League’s top talents, Brookline senior Lucia Werner and Needham sophomore Greta Hammer, during the No. 6 Rockets’ 24-37 victory over the No. 7 Brookline.

The two stars separated from the pack, before Werner (18:40) outlasted Hammer (18:46) down the stretch to set a personal best by seven seconds.

The ambitious performance served as early validation of Werner’s hard work in the offseason, after a group of younger runners — Hammer included — surpassed her at last year’s Bay State and All-State meets.

“Even though she had a really good year [last season], she went from being the No. 1 kid in the Bay State conference to fifth or sixth, because so many kids came on strong,” said Brookline coach Mike DeYoung. “She’s very motivated to just get back out there and compete.”

▪ The regional invitational meets take full swing this weekend, with many local teams headed to either the Ocean State XC Invitational, held in Warwick, RI, or the MSTCA Franklin Park Invitational.

After coasting to a 2-0 start in dual meets, BC High coach Seth Kirby will take his group to the Ocean State on Saturday.

“It’s the opportunity to compete at that level in the early part of the season that we’re excited about,” Kirby said. “We’re less concerned about our place or times. Our goal is just to wake up this system and get those competitive juices flowing, and see how we stack up right now.”

Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him @Matty_Wasserman.