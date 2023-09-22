Game 154: White Sox at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

“There’s 35,000 people there. They go to Fenway and they’re going to enjoy it,” Cora said. “I’ve been watching the highlights. A lot of teams in the hunt and a lot of empty stadiums. That’s not going to happen at Fenway, I hope, this weekend. Those fans deserve the best of us. They’ve been there the whole season and they’ll be there.”

It’ll be baseball’s version of a friendly this weekend at Fenway Park when the Red Sox and White Sox — teams with losing records and no chance of being in the playoffs — square off.

Chris Sale is Boston’s scheduled starter. He’ll be opposed by Touki Toussaint, who will be making his 15th start of the season.

Lineups

WHITE SOX (58-95): TBA

Pitching: RHP Touki Toussaint (4-7, 5.40 ERA)

RED SOX (75-78): TBA

Pitching: LHP Chris Sale (6-4, 4.66 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

White Sox vs. Sale: Tim Anderson 2-10, Elvis Andrus 4-31, Yasmani Grandal 0-1, Eloy Jiménez 0-3, Yoán Moncada 1-6, Trayce Thompson 1-3

Red Sox vs. Toussaint: Reese McGuire 0-2, Trevor Story 2-4

Stat of the day: The White Sox are 28-50 in road games this season.

Notes: The Red Sox have lost six of their last seven games and 12 of their last 15. They’re in last place in the American League East and three games below .500 for the first time since the second week of the season ... The White Sox have lost nine of their last 12 games and are 37 games below the .500 mark for the first time since 2018 ... Both teams are coming off lopsided losses Wednesday. Boston allowed a season-high run total in a 15-5 setback against Texas, while Washington beat Chicago 13-3 ... Boston committed its 100th error of the season Wednesday when Rafael Devers made a fielding miscue in the fifth inning ... Toussaint is 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA in his career against the Red Sox. His only start against Boston came in 2018 when he was a member of the Atlanta Braves ... Sale spent six seasons with the White Sox before he was traded to the Red Sox in 2016 for Yoan Moncada, Michael Kopech, Luis Alexander Basabe, and Victor Diaz. He’s 2-1 with a 3.96 ERA in four career starts against his former team. He recorded 39 strikeouts in 25 innings during those four starts ... “Obviously, we’re in a tough situation,” Sale said. “At least we can go out there and play for pride, and I’m not going to give up. We’re not going to cash it in.”