Too little, too late from Chris Sale to help save Red Sox’ season, but late rally to win eases sting for one night

This wasn’t the September that Chris Sale envisioned. It wasn’t supposed to look or feel like this.

There are eight games remaining between now and the Red Sox’ offseason.

The Red Sox returned from an underwhelming road trip during which they were eliminated from playoff contention to rally late and produce a winning effort Friday night, beating the long-out-of-it White Sox, 3-2, at Fenway Park.

The chilly air Friday evening at Fenway was supposed to signal meaningful baseball. A buildup, if you will, to a potential postseason run. Sale’s early reinstatement from the injured list was supposed to fuel that playoff push.

But the starters, including Sale, underperformed. The bats went cold. The defense remained a wreck.

The underwhelming play led to a series opener against the White Sox where the house was packed (37,102) but stale. You could hear the indifference in the fans’ tone. It led to Sale’s performance, where he yielded just three hits across five scoreless innings while striking out seven and walking one.

But what does that production mean — and, moreover, who cares — when it comes in consolation?

Sale was sharp for most of his outing despite needing 90 pitches. He walked only one batter and all three hits allowed were singles.

The lefthander didn’t have much help offensively until after he exited the contest. Tim Anderson allowed Trevor Story to reach base on an error after Chicago shortstop couldn’t get the ball out of his glove on a grounder. Story’s feet beat Anderson’s throw to first for a single.

Bobby Dalbec made it two singles in a row off White Sox starter Touki Toussaint before Connor Wong put down a sacrifice bunt that moved both runners into scoring position. Ceddanne Rafaela’s sacrifice fly plated the first run of the contest.

Garrett Whitlock had the sixth inning, allowing the White Sox to tie it on Andrew Vaughn’s RBI infield single and take a 2-1 lead on Trayce Thompson’s double to center field. Whitlock stayed in the game to work a scoreless seventh.

With one out and the bases loaded in the home half of the eighth following a hit by pitch, single, and walk, Adam Duvall brought in the tying run with a sacrifice fly to right. Masataka Yoshida followed with a single to right drive in the go-ahead run.

Chris Martin shut the door in the ninth for his third save.

As for Sale, Friday marked back-to-back promising starts for the lefthander, who went six innings and struck out 10 in his previous start against the Blue Jays.

