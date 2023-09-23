BMW stolen in Boston carjacking, chased by cops at high speed in Duxbury, crashed in Kingston, authorities say

Police said the victim was punched in the face and suffered minor injuries that were treated at the scene, Torigian said.

The victim, who was alone in his car, told police the man showed a knife before taking his SUV as the victim was trying to park in the area of 19 Boston St. shortly after 8 a.m., according to Officer Michael Torigian, a Boston police spokesman.

A man allegedly armed with a knife stole another man’s luxury SUV in South Boston before leading police on a chase that ended in a crash in Kingston Saturday morning, authorities said.

Police were able to track the vehicle, a black BMW X5, and alerted other law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout, he said.

Advertisement

Around the time the alert went out, State Police in the Norwell barracks received a report of an erratic driver heading south on Route 3 in a vehicle that matched the description of the stolen BMW, according to State Police.

Troopers on patrol headed toward the area and located the vehicle on Route 3 southbound in Duxbury near the North Street overpass, State Police said.

A State Police field training officer and a recent graduate from the State Police Recruit Training Troop tried to stop the BMW, but the driver pulled away and fled at high speeds, State Police said.

State Police pursued the driver, who then took Exit 18 onto Route 3A in Kingston, where he crashed into a stone wall near the intersection of Main Street and Landing Road, State Police said.

The driver was taken by ambulance to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth “for evaluation of potential injuries suffered in the crash,” and was placed in State Police custody, the agency said. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening, according to Boston police.

No other injuries were reported. State Police said a knife was located inside the BMW.

Advertisement

No information about criminal charges against the driver was immediately available Saturday night.

Globe correspondent Bailey Allen contributed to this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.