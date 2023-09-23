Haverhill Public Schools implements ID passes on buses as safety measure to keep track of young students

The school system piloted the Z Passes during summer programs this year. Only kindergarteners and first-graders are using them, though the district plans to enforce the passes for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Young elementary school students must now use Z Passes, identification cards that use RFID technology to log time and location when students board and depart school buses.

Haverhill Public Schools is trying out a new way to keep track of young children traveling on school buses, hoping to improve safety and avoid communication breakdowns between parents and students.

Last year, there were 7,775 students enrolled in the district, and according to Superintendent Margaret Marotta, and three-quarters of them ride the bus to and from school every day.

Advertisement

Marotta said that parents not knowing where their children are after school is a frequent issue, likely because of a lack of communication between students, parents, and other guardians who may be in charge of school pickup.

“Kids won’t come home from school and parents won’t know why. It could be a communication issue; maybe the students decide to go to a friend’s house or their grandparent’s house after school without letting their parents know,” Marotta said. “We needed a way to weed out miscommunication and true emergencies.”

Before the district implemented Z Passes, which are made by Zonar, parents would frequently call the schools in a panic, asking why their child did not come home, according to Marotta.

“When parents call and say their child is missing, it’s a full-on panic for everyone; we have to get police involved and it’s very stressful,” Marotta said. “But 98 percent of the time a parent says their child is lost, they are actually at a grandparent’s or a neighbor’s house.”

To mitigate the process of searching for “missing” children, the district decided to enforce Z Passes for all young students.

Advertisement

Districts who use the Z passes can see who is on which bus, where they are during their commute to and from school, and when they are expected to arrive at their destination.

“Students tap it to a scanner as if you would tap an ID to open a door, and what it tells us is exactly where and at what time a kid got off the bus,” Marotta said. “So if a parent calls up and doesn’t know where their child is, we will be able to tell them when and where the child got off the bus.”

Jason Kelley, director of activism at the San Francisco-based digital rights nonprofit Electronic Frontier Foundation, said that as the system is implemented now, he does not consider it to be an invasion of privacy to the students.

“There are a couple of positives as it is being implemented now; the data is not exactly visible at the drop of a hat to whoever wants it,” Kelley said. “It’s good at the moment because it’s designed as a ‘need to know’ system rather than a ‘want to know’ system, but whether or not it stays this way is the question.”

However, Kelley said that by implementing the system, parents may become accustomed to having access to data on their child’s location, leading to them wanting more information in the future.

“Programs like this start out as being very simple and cautiously designed but it doesn’t take much time for them to become a danger to people’s privacy,” Kelley said. “The little tracking they’re doing makes it easier down the road for a parent to say, ‘We’re going to have AirTags installed on our kids’ backpacks’ or what have you, will which won’t seem too concerning because they already have these systems in place.”

Advertisement

Kelley explained that many schools have implemented electronic bathroom passes that have GPS systems and timers in them so that administration can ensure that kids are only spending a limited amount of time there.

“Beyond Zonar there are bathroom passes that have been implemented in a variety of schools … and those programs can come directly out of something like this,” Kelley said. “Although they have only implemented something kind of benign, it definitely could lead to some more invasive technology down the line.”

Similar to Z Passes, Worcester Public Schools uses the Versatrans My Stop mobile app, according to Daniel O’Brien, chief communications officer for the district. The Versatrans app displays the location of students’ assigned school bus and their estimated time of arrival. This helps users plan for buses arriving late, which can reduce how often a parent is late to pick up their child and how often students are left outside in inclement weather.

Marotta said that one hurdle the district has faced since it started implementing the program is that children will occasionally lose their passes.

“Kids lose things. We put all of them on lanyards and told kids to attach them to their backpacks so that there is sort of a system to having them on hand every day, but they get lost on occasion,” Marotta said.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, Marotta said parents have positive reviews of the passes.

“Parents are thrilled about it,” Marotta said. “They feel like it’s another safety measure that’s really important for kids.”

Maggie Scales can be reached at maggie.scales@globe.com. Follow her @scales_maggie.