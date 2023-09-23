Police investigating fatal shooting of 15-year-old in Brockton, according to district attorney

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Brockton, according to the Plymouth district attorney’s office.
Police responded to a 911 call around 3:23 p.m. reporting a person shot in the chest at 131 Lynn Road, according to a statement from the office of District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.
First responders performed life-saving measures at the scene and took the boy to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the statement.
The district attorney’s statement said a 17-year-old boy was arrested and was charged with possession of a firearm.
Asked if the arrest was connected to the shooting, spokesperson Beth Stone said in an email, “It would be inappropriate to comment further at this juncture of the investigation.”
Brockton police and State Police are investigating the incident, according to the district attorney. Neither returned messages Saturday.
