Police investigating fatal shooting of 15-year-old in Brockton, according to district attorney

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Brockton, according to the Plymouth district attorney’s office.

Police responded to a 911 call around 3:23 p.m. reporting a person shot in the chest at 131 Lynn Road, according to a statement from the office of District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

First responders performed life-saving measures at the scene and took the boy to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the statement.