Police investigating stabbing in Cumberland, R.I.

A 40-year-old man has been taken to the hospital following a stabbing at an apartment complex in the 10 block of Front Street in Cumberland, Rhode Island on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Benson and Mayor Jeffrey Mutter told the Globe that the “public is not in any danger.”

CUMBERLAND, R.I. — A 40-year-old man is in the hospital after a stabbing in the Ashton Historic District, according to Cumberland Police Chief Matthew Benson.

The stabbing happened in an apartmeny that was once part of the Ashton Mill, located along a freight train line and the Blackstone River.

Police ran crime scene tapeover cars and around a half-block section on Front Street. They put up a tent on the street in front of two red brick apartment buildings.

Benson said he could not confirm how many people were involved in the incident, and said he couldn’t release information about a suspect Saturday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

