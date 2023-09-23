Boston College takes big step backward with embarrassing blowout loss to Louisville

Instead, BC allowed 42 points and 374 total yards in the first half of an embarrassing 56-28 loss at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Eagles (1-3) were outmatched in every phase and resembled last year’s team while taking a major step backward.

The Eagles believed that if they minimized their penalties, and channeled the same intensity on display at Alumni Stadium against the Seminoles, they could pull off an upset against the Cardinals in Louisville, Ky.

Boston College entered Saturday’s matchup on the road with Louisville eager to prove the previous week’s near-upset of No. 4 Florida State wasn’t a fluke.

Advertisement

The Cardinals (4-0), who finished with 585 total yards, scored touchdowns on all six of their first-half drives and their first of the second half.

Jawhar Jordan (18 carries, 134 yards, 2 touchdowns) found the end zone from 33 yards out and Nate Kurisky snared a 1-yard touchdown pass from Jack Plummer (18 for 21, 388 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs; 1 rushing TD) to make it 14-0 through one quarter.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (3 catches, 110 yards, 2 TDs) added a 45-yard TD reception and Plummer ran for a 9-yard score to push the margin to 28-0 midway through the second.

BC finally scored when quarterback Thomas Castellanos (17 for 33, 265 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; rushing TD) scurried in from 39 yards out. Jordan answered with a 2-yard TD, then Castellanos hit Ryan O’Keefe for a 30-yard score with 33 seconds left in the half.

It appeared the first-half scoring was over, but the Cardinals executed a fake kneel-down play to perfection. Jordan scampered for 42 yards, then Plummer found Jamari Thrash for a 42-yard score with 8 seconds left to extend the advantage to 42-14.

It was a humiliating and fitting end to a catastrophic half for Boston College. Once Castellanos and his receivers finally found their footing, the deficit was way too steep. An avalanche came the Eagles’ way, and there was absolutely nothing they could do to stop it. Louisville averaged 10.4 yards per play, 20.3 yards per completion, and finished 5 of 5 on third down.

Advertisement

The Eagles won last year’s meeting with the Cardinals, 34-33, marking a rare highlight during a 3-9 season of lowlights. This meeting was an entirely different story, as a Louisville team that came in averaging 38.6 points exceeded that total in two quarters.

Jordan tacked on a 75-yard TD for good measure on the first play of the second half. Castellanos hit Lewis Bond for a 22-yard strike to slice it to 49-21, then the BC defense finally registered its first stop with 11:05 left in the third.

But the Cardinals weren’t done. After an Eagles three-and-out, Plummer found Huggins-Bruce for a 55-yard strike with 10:04 remaining in the third to make it a 56-21 game.

BC coach Jeff Hafley, regarded as a defensive back guru in the NFL, watched his secondary struggle mightily. The Eagles, who allowed 174.7 passing yards per game coming in, surrendered more than twice that number to Plummer.

Bond added an 11-yard score early in the fourth, but the game had long been decided by that point.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.