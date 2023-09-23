Carles Gil, Revolution battle back for point in Chicago, clinch playoff berth

Actually, the Revolution backed into the postseason, gaining the clinching point midway through the match via D.C. United’s 5-3 loss to the New York Red Bulls. But the Revolution did display resilience in rallying in the second half, then surviving 11-plus minutes of added time, plus a VAR review of a possible penalty involving an 88th-minute clash between the Revolution’s Mark-Anthony Kaye and the Fire’s Brian Gutiérrez.

Tomas Chancalay and Carles Gil scored for the Revolution (13-6-10, 49 points), who return home against Charlotte FC next Saturday, but stretched their road winless streak to 11 games since May 6.

The Revolution returned to the playoffs after a year’s absence, but their 2-2 tie at the Chicago Fire Saturday night demonstrated they will have to go some to contend for a title.

More than five minutes after the non-call, the penalty appeal was denied by referee Tim Ford, who last season awarded three penalty kicks in a half against the Revolution.

Chancalay started the sequence leading to the opening goal, outmaneuvering two opponents near the halfway line, then finding Giacomo Vrioni, whose shot was blocked. Chancalay capitalized on a poor clearance, slamming a shot past Chris Brady for his third goal since joining the Revolution in July.

A minute later, the Fire (8-12-10, 34 points) equalized as Gutiérrez’s left-footed shot went in off the inside of the left post off a Jonathan Dean cross. Chicago exploited space against the Revolution’s three-man back line, with Dean advancing to the end line from the right wing.

Revolution goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. preserved the deadlock with a 27th-minute save on a header by former Revolution striker Kei Kamara, seconds before Ousmane Doumbia hit the right post.

The Fire had chances to open the scoring in the eighth minute, but a Gaston Giménez shot was blocked by Kaye, then Kamara’s rebound blocked by Dave Romney, followed by an Edwards save on Fabian Herbers.

In the 54th minute, Giménez broke the deadlock, slotting a shot past Edwards following layoffs from Kamara and Gutiérrez to give the hosts their first lead.

But Gil pulled the Revolution back even in the 59th minute with his ninth of the season, a 20-yard one-timer that deflected off Miguel Navarro past a helpless Brady. The goal was set up on one of the few times the Revolution were able to play out of the back, with Romney finding Noel Buck on the left, who crossed for Vrioni to touch on for Gil.

