EMass golf: Matt Costello the catalyst for a pair of Bishop Stang wins, headlines Players of the Week

Brian Campbell, Wellesley —The junior carded an even-par 36 at Wollaston GC Wednesday then fired a 1-under-par 35 at Nehoiden GC Thursday to lead the Raiders to back-to-back Bay State Conference victories over Milton (118-84) and Natick (118-113).

Casey Huse, Monomoy — An impressive 1-under-par earned the junior medalist honors at Cranberry Valley in a 235-295 Cape & Islands victory against Dennis-Yarmouth Wednesday.

Curtis McDonald, St. Johns Shrewsbury — His 33 at Wachusett CC was a team-low as the Pioneers completed the season sweep against Catholic Conference rival BC High, 223-236, on Wednesday.