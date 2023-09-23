EMass golf: Matt Costello the catalyst for a pair of Bishop Stang wins, headlines Players of the Week

Brian Campbell, Wellesley —The junior carded an even-par 36 at Wollaston GC Wednesday then fired a 1-under-par 35 at Nehoiden GC Thursday to lead the Raiders to back-to-back Bay State Conference victories over Milton (118-84) and Natick (118-113).
Casey Huse, Monomoy — An impressive 1-under-par earned the junior medalist honors at Cranberry Valley in a 235-295 Cape & Islands victory against Dennis-Yarmouth Wednesday.
Curtis McDonald, St. Johns Shrewsbury — His 33 at Wachusett CC was a team-low as the Pioneers completed the season sweep against Catholic Conference rival BC High, 223-236, on Wednesday.
Matt Costello, Bishop Stang — The senior captain fired a 1-over-par 37 to lead the Spartans to a 217-162 Catholic Central win over Bishop Feehan. He followed with a stellar 2-under-par 34 showing in a 215-147 nonleague victory against Sandwich, both at the Country Club of New Bedford.
Owen Hamilton, Duxbury — The senior was a model of consistency for the Green Dragons, carding a pair of 37s in three wins against Patriot League rivals Pembroke (240-274), Silver Lake (242-282), and North Quincy (235-260).
