On his maiden tour of the course, Norwell’s Thomas Corbett wins boys’ event at MSTCA Franklin Park Invitational

The younger Corbett always envisioned running the course. Saturday, tackling it for the first time in the MSTCA Franklin Park Invitational, he did not disappoint.

Norwell senior Thomas Corbett practically grew up at the Franklin Park course; he watched countless meets while his older brother Andrew, a 2017 graduate, competed at the historic venue.

In the wet conditions, Corbett made easy work of the boys’ field, covering the 5K course in 16 minutes, 22.7 seconds — 24 seconds ahead of the runner-up, Andover junior Jed Gallaudet (16:46.1).

“I may not have raced the course, but I’ve been running up and down it for as long as I can remember, running back and forth to try to watch my brother,” Corbett said.

The early-season invitational meet attracted 22 schools, and teams competed throughout the afternoon in freshman, junior varsity, and varsity races for both boys and girls.

Though Corbett jumped out to a quick lead and continued separating further from the pack throughout the race, part of the early-season test was pacing himself without much competition around him.

“It’s definitely something I’ve been working to improve,” Corbett said. “I go through it thinking, ‘OK, that guy is right behind me.’ And I don’t look back. I pretend he’s two steps behind me, and that usually helps even if I know he’s not there.”

While Corbett stole the show individually, Beverly (33 points) cruised to the boys’ team title, finishing well ahead of second-place Andover (59 points). The Panthers’ top five runners each finished in the top 14, headlined by senior Riley McGoldrick’s third-place effort (16:49.8)

“Having everyone run as a pack and do well together is what we wanted to see,” said Beverly coach Sean Dunleavy. “This was a good test for us, and it gives us a lot of confidence later in the season when we go to the divisionals.”

On the girls’ side, Apponequet senior Hailey Desmarais stole the show with a dominant first-place effort (19:42.9), finishing nearly 40 seconds ahead of Rose Kiley of Andover (20:19.0)

Desmarais joined the Lakers for the first time this fall, and Saturday marked just her third high school race, but she has won all three easily. Her past running experience comes from running 5k road races and completing a marathon in May.

“I tried other sports, and they didn’t work . . . I know it’s kind of late to start in my senior year, but I just started running last April,” Desmaris said. “I’ve come to love this, and I just have big running dreams.”

The girls’ team title was won narrowly by Franklin (59 points), which overcame tied-second place finishers Andover and Milton (64 points) behind senior Alexandra Batla’s fourth-place finish (20:41).

Apponequet senior Hailey Desmarais earned her first-place medal with her stellar performance in the MSTCA Franklin Park Invitational Saturday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

