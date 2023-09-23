Holy Cross keeps rolling, as Matthew Sluka throws for four touchdowns in homecoming blowout of Colgate

The Crusaders (3-1), ranked seventh in the FCS coaches poll, celebrated homecoming by piling up 507 yards and limiting the Raiders (0-4) to 280.

Sluka, Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week after he accounted for six touchdowns in last week’s victory over defending Ivy League champion Yale, was 16 of 28 for 184 yards. Justin Shorter had seven receptions for 112 yards, and Jalen Coker six for 55. Both had a pair of touchdowns. Jordan Fuller added 118 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Eli Thompson picked off two passes.

Tyler Purdy scored on a 41-yard burst up the middle as Holy Cross got the ball first, but the Raiders came back with an 18-play drive to tie it. Michael Brescia covered the last 8 yards.

That was the offensive highlight for Colgate; after a punt, Holy Cross scored on five straight possessions. Fuller scored on a 1-yard plunge before Sluka took over. It was 26-7 at the half and 40-7 after three quarters. The Crusaders have won four straight against Colgate, which it has faced 86 times — most of any opponent.

Brescia was 17 of 27 for 125 yards with an interception and three sacks.