Hugo Djeumeni, Tim Bengston team up to help Tabor roll to an ISL victory over Nobles

Tabor sniffed out a fake punt on Nobles’ opening series of the second half, dropping upback Will Chiasson four yards shy of the line to gain. On the Seawolves’ first play from scrimmage, Hugo Djeumeni took a first-down handoff, darted toward the sideline and turned upfield on a 69-yard touchdown run to give Tabor a 20-6 lead with 7:20 remaining in the third quarter.

The Seawolves had a pair of touchdowns over 65 yards in the second half to keep the host Bulldogs at an arms length down the stretch.

Each time it appeared the Nobles football team might have gotten back in the game, Tabor was able to dial up a big play and came away with a season-opening, 34-21, victory on a wet Saturday afternoon in Dedham.

It was part of a big day for the junior from Ottawa, who rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

“We have a really good offensive line, especially in the second half we leaned on those guys, and all five do an incredible job,” said Tabor coach Jeff Moore, who won his debut after being a UMass assistant last year. “We got lucky Hugo broke one. He’s got to do a better job taking care of the football [after losing two fumbles], but he’s going to be really special when he figures that out.”

Nobles countered with a touchdown on a 3-yard run from Chris Capone, but the Bulldogs never had the ball trailing by one possession.

Tabor quarterback Timothy Bengston delivered a key play — whether scripted, broken or something in between — with his feet and arm. Bengston rushed for 106 yards on 10 carries and also completed 13-of-17 passes for 141 yards and two TDs.

Scrambling to his left under duress, he lengthened a play to allow Dameer Phifer to slip his coverage for a 19-yard gain on a fourth-and-4 conversion from midfield. With the drive extended, Djeumeni finished the drive with a 9-yard touchdown with 3:17 left in the third quarter for a 28-13 lead.

Jonathan Grinion scored on a 49-yard touchdown, his second of the game, to pull the Bulldogs within 28-21 with 7:48 remaining. But Bengston used his feet to salt the game away on a 68-yard keeper along the right sideline.

“There’s a big advantage for having a quarterback who has been a three-year starter [and] has been a two-time captain,” Moore said. “When it matters, he makes good decisions and goes with his gut.”

Bengston connected with diving freshman Kaiden Drinkwater for a 24-yard touchdown to give Tabor a 14-6 lead with 1:47 to go before halftime.

Carver 55, McCann Tech 0 — It was an emotional 185-mile trip to North Adams for junior Jack Balzarini. The unbeaten Crusaders wore green to honor his mother, Judy, who is battling cancer. Jack passed for a touchdown, caught a TD pass, and recorded a sack and an interception for 3-0 Carver in the nonleague win.

“Football is one giant family. We’ve had his back since day one,” said Carver coach Ben Shuffain. “It’s a terrible situation.”

Members of the football team organized a cornhole fundraiser in August, and recently visited Judy Balzarini with each member of the team signing a card. Seven different players scored, headlined by a four-touchdown performance from senior quarterback Tyler Lennox, who eclipsed 4,000 career passing yards with 43 touchdowns.

Billerica 32, Central Catholic 27 — Steven Gentile rushed 177 yards and three touchdowns and threw 131 yards and a score to lead the No. 19 Indians (3-0) past Merrimack Valley Conference foe Central Catholic foe, No. 8 Central Catholic (0-3).

Lawrence Academy 24, Belmont Hill 0 — Michael Gregoire and quarterback Michael Landolfi ran in short touchdowns, and Tavian Fenderson took an interception 85 yards to the end zone for the visiting Spartans (1-0) in their Independent School League opener.

Rivers 39, St. George’s 7 — Carter Bentley ran in touchdowns of 15 yards and 1 yard for the Red Wings (1-0) in an ISL victory. Max Stevelman tossed a pair of touchdown passes, a 6-yarder to Amir Lindsey and a 26-yarder to Jeremy Kiefer.

Roxbury Latin 31, Middlesex 7 — John Thomas rushed for three touchdowns to lead the Foxes (1-0) to an ISL9 victory.

Saugus 27, Lynn Tech 18 — Tommy DeSimone ran for touchdowns of 1, 27, and 7 yards for the Sachems (3-0) in the nonleague victory. Defensively, Braden Faiella scored on a 36-yard interception return for Saugus.

Thayer 36, St. Mark’s 12 — Nate Austin-Johnstone rushed 19 times for 132 yards and two scores and Arnaud Dugas (7 of 18, 80 yards) and Malachi McClean (2 receptions, 59 yards) connected for two touchdowns passes in the Tigers’ (1-0) ISL win. Brady Hall returned a blocked PAT for a two-point conversion in the victory.

Tri-County 8, Joseph Case 6 — Declan Walker’s goal-line plunge opened the scoring, and the two-point conversion was enough for the Cougars (2-1) to hold on in the nonleague contest.

Triton 20, Hamilton-Wenham 13 — Jayden Torres broke through for touchdowns of 34 and 3 yards, and Liam Friis booted a pair of field goals and a pair of extra points for the Vikings (2-1) in a Cape Ann League road win.

Keith Pearson reported from Dedham. Correspondents Joseph Eachus, Cam Kerry, Lenny Rowe and AJ Traub contributed to this story.



