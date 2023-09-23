John Means’s big start and Anthony Santander’s big bat help Orioles win to maintain AL East lead

“I felt in control, like I was locating the ball just as well as I used to,” said Means, who threw Baltimore’s most recent no-hitter on May 5, 2021, at Seattle. “You’re not as nervous in that situation when you’ve been through it before, but I left that pitch up and Giménez put a good swing on it.”

Means, a 30-year-old lefthander, was making his third start in 17 months following Tommy John surgery. Cleveland’s only hit — and lone hard-hit ball — occurred when Andrés Giménez pulled a changeup to right for a 406-foot homer.

CLEVELAND — John Means carried a no-hit bid into the seventh inning and Anthony Santander drove in a pair of runs, sending the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles over the Cleveland Guardians, 2-1, on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Means (1-1) allowed three baserunners in 7⅓ innings, walking one and hitting a batter. He threw a season-high 96 pitches and struck out four after going five innings in each of his first two outings, his first big league appearances since surgery on April 27 last year.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Baltimore, which has clinched its first postseason berth since 2016, maintained a 1½-game lead over second-place Tampa Bay in the division and for the best record in the AL. The Orioles have seven games remaining and hold the tiebreaker over the Rays.

“John was in control from pitch one, so we both knew he had a shot at another no-hitter,” Baltimore catcher James McCann said. “He commanded down and away to righties, and kept all their guys off-balance all night.”

Yennier Cano retired both batters he faced in the eighth, and Cionel Pérez worked the ninth for his third save in the combined one-hitter.

The Orioles extended their streak of consecutive series without being swept to 89, the third longest of all-time behind the 125 by the Cardinals from 1942-1944 and the 106 by the Giants from 1903-1905.

Advertisement

Santander doubled in rookie Gunnar Henderson in the first, then singled home McCann in the sixth. Giménez was the only Cleveland player to get past first base.

“Means’ fastball had some sneakiness to it and he threw his changeup to both lefties and righties, which you don’t see a lot of effectively,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said.

Cleveland starter Cal Quantrill (3-7) allowed one run, five hits and a season-high four walks in four innings. The right-hander struck out four and has a 1.95 ERA in five September outings.

The loss guaranteed that Cleveland will finish the season with a losing record for the second time in Francona’s 11 years as its manager.