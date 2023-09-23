Luis Robert Jr.’s ninth-inning solo home run just inside Pesky Pole lifts White Sox past Red Sox

The winning, once again, won’t extend beyond September. The Red Sox have booked their one-way ticket toward another lost season.

Regardless of the result, he always points out that his goal is to compete and win.

The competition, however, is still very present for the pitcher, who has been thrust into a number of roles out of necessity this season.

Saturday’s game against the White Sox had delay written all over it before first pitch. The inclement weather around the Fenway area almost threatened another postponement.

Yet the game started on time and Pivetta’s performance rivaled that of the White Sox’ Dylan Cease. It was the antithesis of a delay. If you turned your head, you missed it.

In just over an hour and a half, Pivetta navigated his way through seven scoreless innings, yielding just three hits (all singles) while striking out seven on 92 pitches.

The Red Sox couldn’t get to Cease either, despite collecting six hits. The White Sox righthander held Boston scoreless through seven, striking out 11.

The Red Sox had a chance to score against Aaron Bummer, who walked Ceddanne Rafaela and Rafael Devers to start the bottom of the eighth inning. The meat of the order was up, beginning with Justin Turner. Yet Turner, who is playing on a bad heel and has looked out of sorts, struck out on five pitches, chasing a sweeper in the dirt. Alex Verdugo lined out, and Masataka Yoshida, who had three hits against Cease, grounded out to end the frame.

Then in the ninth with the game still scoreless, Luis Robert Jr. poked an opposite-field homer to right, scoring the only run in a 1-0 White Sox victory.

Boston had runners on first and second with two outs following line-drive singles by Enmanuel Valdez and Reese McGuire off Chicago’s Bryan Shaw.

But Shaw closed the door when he struck out Rafaela on four pitches, leaving the Red Sox 0 for 10 on the day with runners in scoring position.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.