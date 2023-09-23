No. 3 St. John’s Prep’s boys’ soccer submits complete-game effort to topple No. 1 Needham

Senior captain Jake Vana hammered home the game’s lone goal just 10 minutes into the match, lifting the third-ranked St. John’s Prep boys’ soccer team over top-ranked Needham.
A corner kick bounced around the box and made it’s way to the top of the 18-yard box, where Vana made no mistake, slotting it into the top right corner.
“He’s a big game player,” said St. John’s Prep coach Dave Crowell, whose team improved to 5-1-1. “He’s definitely one of our leaders, one of our captains. He was a huge part of what we did last year.”
In a rematch of last year’s Division 1 final, in which the Eagles emerged victorious, junior defender Matt Theodore stepped up to help pin the Rockets (5-1-1) with their first setback of the season.
“It was a great game,” said Crowell. “It could have gone either way. We hadn’t put together a full game yet, the 80 minutes today. I felt like we put a solid 80 minutes together today.”