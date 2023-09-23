No. 3 St. John’s Prep’s boys’ soccer submits complete-game effort to topple No. 1 Needham

A corner kick bounced around the box and made it’s way to the top of the 18-yard box, where Vana made no mistake, slotting it into the top right corner.

Senior captain Jake Vana hammered home the game’s lone goal just 10 minutes into the match, lifting the third-ranked St. John’s Prep boys’ soccer team over top-ranked Needham.

“He’s a big game player,” said St. John’s Prep coach Dave Crowell, whose team improved to 5-1-1. “He’s definitely one of our leaders, one of our captains. He was a huge part of what we did last year.”

In a rematch of last year’s Division 1 final, in which the Eagles emerged victorious, junior defender Matt Theodore stepped up to help pin the Rockets (5-1-1) with their first setback of the season.

“It was a great game,” said Crowell. “It could have gone either way. We hadn’t put together a full game yet, the 80 minutes today. I felt like we put a solid 80 minutes together today.”