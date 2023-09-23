Patriots will be without Jonathan Jones and Sidy Sow against Jets on Sunday

The Patriots downgraded cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle) and rookie offensive lineman Sidy Sow (concussion) to out for Sunday’s road game against the New York Jets.
Both players had been listed as questionable, though neither played in Week 2 against Miami. Jones practiced in a limited capacity this week, while Sow did not practice Thursday.
New England’s secondary depth will once again be tested, with rookie Christian Gonzalez leading the way. Gonzalez is one of three players to be on the field for 100 percent of the defense’s snaps through two weeks, joining linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley and safety Kyle Dugger.
Hybrid defensive back Jalen Mills and second-year cornerback Shaun Wade could both see an increase in playing time, as Jack Jones (hamstring) remains on injured reserve and Marcus Jones (torn labrum) is also on IR. Safety Myles Bryant could also get more snaps at cornerback.
Advertisement
The loss of Sow cuts into New England’s offensive line depth. He started Week 1 at guard, after practicing primarily at tackle through training camp.
Defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee), right guard Michael Onwenu (ankle), and left guard Cole Strange (knee) are all also questionable to play.
. . .
Patriots rookie linebacker Marte Mapu was fined $5,620 for a helmet-to-helmet hit in the fourth quarter last week against Miami. As a result of the play, Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle entered concussion protocol and will not play this week.
Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.