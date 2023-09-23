Patriots will be without Jonathan Jones and Sidy Sow against Jets on Sunday

The Patriots downgraded cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle) and rookie offensive lineman Sidy Sow (concussion) to out for Sunday’s road game against the New York Jets.

Both players had been listed as questionable, though neither played in Week 2 against Miami. Jones practiced in a limited capacity this week, while Sow did not practice Thursday.

New England’s secondary depth will once again be tested, with rookie Christian Gonzalez leading the way. Gonzalez is one of three players to be on the field for 100 percent of the defense’s snaps through two weeks, joining linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley and safety Kyle Dugger.