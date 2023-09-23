Rangers extend lead in wild, wild AL West with another victory against the Mariners

The Rangers won their fourth game in a row, including the first two games in the crucial series that began with the division rivals tied for the AL’s third and final wild-card spot. Texas took over the AL West lead for the first time in September after winning the series opener and has a 1½-game lead after Houston lost its second home game in a row to 102-loss Kansas City.

Jordan Montgomery pitched seven scoreless innings, switch-hitting All-Star catcher Jonah Heim drove in his 92nd run — his 15th over his last 11 games — and the AL West-leading Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners, 2-0, on Sarturday in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisement

Seattle is a half-game behind the Astros for the third AL wild card and two games behind Texas in the division.

Montgomery (10-11), the lefthander acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals at the deadline, struck out six and walked two while scattering five hits. He is 4-2 in his 10 starts for the Rangers.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Jose Leclerc and Aroldis Chapman (save No. 6) finished off the Rangers’ 12th shutout of the season.

Texas is 7-1 against the Mariners, clinching the season series five more games to be played.

The Astros have lost four of their last five games and fell to 39-41 at home this year when the Royals prevailed, again, 3-2.

Alcantara done, with ‘24 in doubt

NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara’s recent rehab setback has ended his season and raised concern about his availability to pitch for Miami next year.

The Marlins’ ace experienced forearm tightness following his Triple A outing Thursday. Alcantara was rehabilitating from a forearm flexor strain that sent him to the injured list Sept. 6. He had hoped to rejoin the club as it contends for an NL wild card spot, which includes Saturday’s 5-4 win over NL Central-leading Milwaukee.

Advertisement

In Saturday’s game, Jake Burger hit a three-run homer and the Marlins scored the tie-breaking run in the eighth inning. That kept them within a game of the Cubs for the third NL wild card.

Phillies close on clinch

Bryce Harper sparked Philadelphia’s comeback from two runs down by reaching 20 homers for the ninth time, leading the Phillies over the visiting Mets, 7-5, for their fourth straight win.

Harper had three RBIs for the defending NL champions. Alec Bohm also homered as the Phillies opened a four-game lead over Arizona for the top wild card.

The Diamondbacks’ game at the Yankees was postponed because of a forecast of sustained rain. With rain also in Sunday’s forecast, the game was rescheduled to Monday (1:05 p.m.), with Arizona’s series at the Chicago White Sox pushed back a day to Tuesday through Thursday.