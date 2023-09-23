Rays rally past Blue Jays on Josh Lowe’s ninth-inning RBI single after wasting five-run lead

Rays prospect Junior Caminero made his big league debut at 20 years, 80 days and went 1 for 4 with a walk. He beat out what would have been an inning-ending, double-play grounder in the ninth — the initial out call by first base umpire Alex Tosi was reversed in a video review. Lowe then sliced an opposite-field single down the left-field line off Jordan Romano (5-6), who blew a save for the fourth time in 40 chances.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Josh Lowe hit a three-run homer and a walkoff single that capped a two-run ninth inning, lifting Tampa Bay over the Toronto Blue Jays, 7-6, on Saturday after the Rays wasted a five-run lead.

Advertisement

“Right when I made contact with the ball, I knew I had to hustle,” Caminero said through a translator.

Yandy Díaz had four hits, and Díaz, Lowe and Christian Bethancourt homered for the Rays, who assured themselves no worse than the top AL wild card. The Rays are 1½ games behind AL East-leading Baltimore.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“Everyone knows when something like that happens, the emotion drops,” Díaz said through a translator of the blown lead. “We stayed positive after that, and got the emotion up after that.”

It was the Rays’ major league-best 11th walkoff win this season.

Toronto holds the second AL wild card, one game ahead of Houston and 1½ games in front of Seattle.

With the Blue Jays trailing 6-5, Díaz doubled leading off the ninth, took third on Harold Ramírez’s single and scored on Curtis Mead’s single. Díaz, second in the AL batting race behind Corey Seager of the Rangers (.333), raised his average to .327,

Blue Jays manager John Schneider and an athletic trainer went to check on Romano during the ninth. Schneider said the righthander had cracked a nail during a four-out save in Friday night’s 6-2 win.

Advertisement

“We knew that going in.” Schneider said. “Just wanted to make sure he was good, He was looking at it, but I don’t think it affected him, physically. He said ‘I’m good. I’m good to make pitches. See you later.’”

Toronto trailed 5-0 and was down 5-4 in the eighth when Pete Fairbanks threw a run-scoring wild pitch, walked Vladimir Guerrero Jr, and Cavan Biggio, hit Matt Chapman with a pitch, and forced in a run with a walk to Whit Merrifield. Fairbanks has blown four of 28 save chances.

Díaz hit a leadoff homer and Lowe added a three-run drive in a four-run first against Hyun Jin Ryu. Bethancourt made it 5-0 on his fourth-inning homer.

Rays starter Zack Littell took a shutout in the sixth but was pulled after the Blue Jays put two runners on with two outs due to Mead’s throwing error at third and a wild pitch on a strikeout.

Shawn Armstrong entered and gave up four straight hits, including George Springer’s two-run double, Guerrero’s RBI single and Biggio’s run-scoring double.

The announced crowd was 22,655 as the Rays’ reached 1.4 million in home attendance for the first time since 2014. Tampa Bay has the major’s fourth-lowest home attendance this season.

Tampa Bay put second baseman Brandon Lowe (leg) on the injured list before the game.