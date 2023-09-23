Game 155: White Sox at Red Sox lineups and notes

As the Red Sox claw back toward .500 — and toward the Yankees to stay out of the division basement — they can claim the penultimate home series of the season with a win over the White Sox Saturday.

Nick Pivetta is back in the starting rotation as the season winds down, and will take the ball Saturday afternoon. Pivetta has a 2.22 ERA in seven career appearances (four starts) against the White Sox.

Chicago will turn to Dylan Cease, who has struggled against the Red Sox; the righthander has a 9.98 ERA in four starts against Boston, allowing 17 earned runs in 15 ⅓ innings.