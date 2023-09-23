Game 155: White Sox at Red Sox lineups and notes

As the Red Sox claw back toward .500 — and toward the Yankees to stay out of the division basement — they can claim the penultimate home series of the season with a win over the White Sox Saturday.
Nick Pivetta is back in the starting rotation as the season winds down, and will take the ball Saturday afternoon. Pivetta has a 2.22 ERA in seven career appearances (four starts) against the White Sox.
Chicago will turn to Dylan Cease, who has struggled against the Red Sox; the righthander has a 9.98 ERA in four starts against Boston, allowing 17 earned runs in 15 ⅓ innings.
Saturday’s game is likely to be threatened by rain, with inclement weather in the forecast throughout the afternoon.
Lineups
WHITE SOX (58-96): TBA
Pitching: RHP Dylan Cease (7-8, 4.85 ERA)
RED SOX (76-78): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (9-9, 4.48 ERA)
Time: 4:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
White Sox vs. Pivetta: Tim Anderson 4-10, Elvis Andrus 1-11, Andrew Benintendi 0-6, Yasmani Grandal 2-10, Eloy Jiménez 0-3, Yoán Moncada 1-6, Luis Robert Jr. 2-8, Gavin Sheets 0-7, Andrew Vaughn 1-3
Red Sox vs. Cease: Bobby Dalbec 1-2, Rafael Devers 3-6, Trevor Story 1-4, Justin Turner 0-2, Alex Verdugo 1-8
Stat of the day: Sox starting pitchers have allowed three runs or fewer in 10 of the last 11 games.
Notes: Pivetta is 0-2 with a 4.41 ERA in 16 ⅓ innings since he rejoined the rotation earlier this month. He allowed two runs on four hits and struck out six in 6 ⅓ innings during Boston’s 3-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday ... The Red Sox earned their 40th comeback win of the season on Friday ... After shutting down rookie reliever Gregory Santos (right elbow inflammation) for the remainder of the season on Wednesday, the White Sox lost former Boston prospect Michael Kopech (knee surgery) for the year two days later ... Cease is set to make his 96th start since the beginning of the 2021 season ... The White Sox (58-96) have lost 10 of their past 13 games and 15 of their past 20.
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.