In search of an identity, No. 13 Andover girls’ volleyball rallies to reveal one in a nonleague win over No. 8 Newton South

Jessie Wang (18 kills, 27 service points, 5 aces, 24 digs), Adrie Waldinger (9 kills, 19 service points, 3 aces, 17 digs), and Sowol Lee (36 assists, 19 service points, 2 aces) led the No. 13 Golden Warriors to a 3-2 nonleague victory, coming back from 0-2 against No. 8 Newton South.

“To be honest, what I think we did really well happened in the first and second sets,” said Andover coach Dan Young, whose team improved to 6-1. “We didn’t really panic. We felt like we could be playing better. We were making mistakes, but they weren’t lack of effort.”