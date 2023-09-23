In search of an identity, No. 13 Andover girls’ volleyball rallies to reveal one in a nonleague win over No. 8 Newton South

Jessie Wang (18 kills, 27 service points, 5 aces, 24 digs), Adrie Waldinger (9 kills, 19 service points, 3 aces, 17 digs), and Sowol Lee (36 assists, 19 service points, 2 aces) led the No. 13 Golden Warriors to a 3-2 nonleague victory, coming back from 0-2 against No. 8 Newton South.
“To be honest, what I think we did really well happened in the first and second sets,” said Andover coach Dan Young, whose team improved to 6-1. “We didn’t really panic. We felt like we could be playing better. We were making mistakes, but they weren’t lack of effort.”
Though Andover had just three returning varsity starters on its roster, the whole team wanted to improve after last season’s playoff loss to the Lions.
“We’re looking for an identity still, it’s still early,” Young said. “If we stay focused and maintain, point after point, there’s going to be positive results at the end.”